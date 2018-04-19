Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 19

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan AD Warde Manuel was asked about John Beilein's contract on Wednesday, and said he doesn't want Beilein to "coach anywhere else."
Andrew Vailliencourt/The Wolverine

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I don’t want [Michigan basketball coach] John Beilein to coach anywhere else and he knows that. He understands my feelings toward that. You can take that for what it’s worth. I’m not prepared to make a statement today, but I don’t want him to go anywhere else."
— Michigan AD Warde Manuel in regards to John Beilein's contract.

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan AD Says he Doesn't Want John Beilein to Coach Anywhere Else

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: The 'Michigan/Ohio State Rivalry of Soccer' to be Played at Big House

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: April 13 Weekend Visitor Recap

• John Taylor, NBC Sports: Michigan AD 'Concerned' for ex-Wolverine who Sent Threatening Tweets Seemingly Directed at Jim Harbaugh

• Levi Damien, SB Nation: 20 Years ago Today, Charles Woodson Became Jon Gruden's First Ever Draft Selection as Raiders Head Coach

• Elise Menaker, northwestern.edu: My March Madness Moment

Question of the day

• Charles Woodson was the fourth overall pick in the 1998 draft — what three players went in front of him?

{{ article.author_name }}