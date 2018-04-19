Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Shoutout to a legendary Michigan Man!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 19, 2018
20 years ago today, the @RAIDERS selected @CharlesWoodson with the 4th overall pick in the NFL Draft. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2Pn2vRwUpM
“He’s got to throw it to the end zone. LOBS IT UP....1-ON-1...CAUGHT!!!... Michigan TOUCHDOWN!!” @DenardX @WRTreezy #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qESl7JMdzb— Ty Rogers (@_TyRogers_) April 18, 2018
Great to see @DenardX stop by the office today!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 18, 2018
He and @WRTreezy were reminiscing about their time in the Maize & Blue!
“Touchdown Michigan!” #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/24Mj4f5cif
How about believing the athletes for once and shifting the burden of proof onto the schools to prove a kid is lying rather than placing the burden of proof on the athletes?? @dennisdodd @jaybilas @DanWolken @chengelis https://t.co/dJwZvI6hUa— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) April 18, 2018
#GoBlue 〽️ @CharlesWoodson https://t.co/jWNvkblI5I— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 18, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan AD Says he Doesn't Want John Beilein to Coach Anywhere Else
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: The 'Michigan/Ohio State Rivalry of Soccer' to be Played at Big House
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: April 13 Weekend Visitor Recap
• John Taylor, NBC Sports: Michigan AD 'Concerned' for ex-Wolverine who Sent Threatening Tweets Seemingly Directed at Jim Harbaugh
• Levi Damien, SB Nation: 20 Years ago Today, Charles Woodson Became Jon Gruden's First Ever Draft Selection as Raiders Head Coach
Question of the day
• Charles Woodson was the fourth overall pick in the 1998 draft — what three players went in front of him?
You may enter your responses here.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook