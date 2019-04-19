The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 19
Tweets of the Day:
We are just ONE WEEK away until the #NFLDraft gets rolling on @nflnetwork.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 19, 2019
Which team do you what to see select your favorite Wolverine!? 👇#GoBlue x #ProBlue x @NFL pic.twitter.com/paS14jqjqb
What a great season!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 18, 2019
Be sure to take a few minutes and watch the fantastic 🎥 highlights from @_TyRogers_ #GoBlue 〽️🏀https://t.co/BtynozVK53
Highlights: Michigan baseball flashes leather in win over BGSU #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Cgur8Pf8RY— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 18, 2019
Coming in at No. 7: @umichbaseball 👀#GoBlue x #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/sD4TpjVZRF— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 18, 2019
Congrats to @bplocki on receiving her 10th WCGA Northeast Regional Coach of the Year award. #GoBlue https://t.co/CPjshzwnpd pic.twitter.com/cKgtszk23J— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 18, 2019
Love these dudes & the how they’ve invested in this team & themselves this spring ‼️ #AEP ⚖️— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) April 18, 2019
S/O @_TyRogers_ 🎬 #gOBlue pic.twitter.com/vcTIVX8BJq
Competition breeds excellence. 💯#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UcU9D24Zhc— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 18, 2019
On this date 21 years ago, we drafted a DB out of Michigan.#TBT | @CharlesWoodson pic.twitter.com/eS1hYuIYgA— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) April 18, 2019
👀 #NationalHighFiveDay ✋ pic.twitter.com/8WeXHCqlEh— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 18, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: New Targets, Franz Wagner & More
• The Wolverine Staff, Podcast: Spring Game Recap, D.C. Rivals Camp, Hoops, More
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Basketball: Charles Matthews Leaves A Legacy Behind
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Giovanni El-Hadi Returns To U-M As Commit
• Austin Fox, Spring Game Photos: The Best Shots Of U-M's Freshmen & Redshirt Freshmen
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Report: Myles Sims Is In The Transfer Portal
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Nails Official Visit For Noah Nelson
• Austin Fox, Game At PSU Will Be A Whiteout, Chance For U-M To Exorcise Its Road Demons
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Tony Grimes Ready To See U-M Again
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views — New Offense Helping The Defense
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Luke Hill Updates Recruitment, Talks U-M
• Andrew Hussey, Devin Bush, Rashan Gary Near Top Of Mock Drafts Ahead of NFL Draft
• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: With Michigan’s roster in flux, John Beilein is ‘recruiting like crazy’
