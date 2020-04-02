The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 2
Tweets of the day
ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW!@Rivals @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/WOpCxd4oSq— Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) April 1, 2020
Had real some fun with this one... the fanbase asked for me to cook up some artwork for @Jaygup23 ..— Bus, the Art Guy🍊 (@BillionBus) April 1, 2020
Lemme know what yall think! pic.twitter.com/8pnvn2L0PJ
Seeing lots of comments on this so here’s a little backstory:— J.T. Rogan (@JTERogan) April 1, 2020
James Earl Jones, a UM alum, initially declined doing the voiceover. Coach Harbaugh asked him again, JEJ then said yes.
JEJ said that the “enthusiasm unknown to mankind” line was the best phrase in the entire script. https://t.co/D0bV36zex0
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Bo and Bob. #ForeverGoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/eJqDsotFMd— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 1, 2020
Legends 〽️🔵 https://t.co/eH04FSusnK— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) April 1, 2020
Happy birthday to the late great Bo Schembechler! #GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/riaWodyt7t— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 1, 2020
@gilesjackson__ 😤💪🏾〽️ https://t.co/uU9TR7jvxk— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) April 1, 2020
In our latest podcast episode, @JonJansen77 catches up with our Director of Strength and Conditioning @CoachBenHerbert to discuss his flexible plans, recent uptick in technology and much more.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 31, 2020
〽️🎙 » https://t.co/YifAfIZpyk#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ClErvw6HEp
Best Detroit Athlete's all time by jersey number 0-10— X's & BrO's (@XBMornings) April 1, 2020
0 Andre Drummond
1 Lou Whitaker
2 Charles Woodson
3 Alan Trammell
4 Joe Dumars
5 Nickolas Lidstrom
6 Al Kaline
7 Ted Lindsay
8 Igor Larionov
9 Gordie Howe
10 Alex Delvecchio
Cam McGrone will help lead Michigan’s D this year 💥 💪 pic.twitter.com/gDCGPt1uc3— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 1, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: What Opposing Coaches Said About Michigan Basketball Last Season
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Has Already Put His Stamp On Michigan Basketball
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 TE Louis Hansen On Call With Jim Harbaugh, Virtual Film Session
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M Commit Myles Rowser Tabbed As 4-Star, One Of Nation's 100 Best Players
