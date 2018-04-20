Ticker
basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

The teams Michigan will face only once next season are Nebraska, Purdue, Ohio State, Illinois, Rutgers and Iowa.

"On the last day of our visit [last weekend], [Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna four-star safety] Te'Cory [Couch] was like, ‘I’m feeling a commitment.’ [Four-star wide receiver teammate] John Dunmore was kind of saying the same thing."
— Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna four-star cornerback Keontra Smith, who visited Michigan with teammates Couch and Dunmore last weekend.

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: 2018-19 Big Ten Opponent Breakdown Released

• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Extra Points From Spring Practice

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Four-Star Keontra Smith Talks Couch's Commitment, own Status With Michigan

• Rob Dauster, NBC Sports: Report: Pilot Involved in Last Year's Michigan Crash Went Against Protocol, Saved Lives Doing so

• Zac Al-Khateeb, Sporting News: Shea Patterson Blasts Ole Miss' Alleged Deception in Letter to Michigan

• Yesterday's release of next season's Big Ten basketball pairings revealed that Michigan will only play Ohio State once — including the 2018-19 slate, how many times have the two rivals faced each other twice in the regular season since 2014?

