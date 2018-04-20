Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Who plays who in 2018-19?#B1G has your answer 👇— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 19, 2018
Illinois, A
Indiana, H/A
Iowa, A
Maryland, H/A
Michigan State, H/A
Minnesota, H/A
Nebraska, H
Northwestern, H/A
Ohio State, H
Penn State, H/A
Purdue, H
Rutgers, A
Wisconsin, H/A
Info: https://t.co/2cd2QBehN9#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/05TraCl4p8
What an amazing ✌️ years! 🏆🏆🏆#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/JUkTpkWDiz— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 19, 2018
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan! #goblue pic.twitter.com/sGsZt5GxOI— Enzo🏖Jennings (@_enzoj) April 19, 2018
Bout to be a graduate from the University of Michigan. God is good 🙏— Drake Harris (@drizzygetbusy12) April 19, 2018
Congrats to @RyanLaMarre4 on the walk-off win last night! #ProBlue #GoBlue https://t.co/ICuRsJblms— WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWolverine Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 19, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: 2018-19 Big Ten Opponent Breakdown Released
• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Extra Points From Spring Practice
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Four-Star Keontra Smith Talks Couch's Commitment, own Status With Michigan
• Rob Dauster, NBC Sports: Report: Pilot Involved in Last Year's Michigan Crash Went Against Protocol, Saved Lives Doing so
• Zac Al-Khateeb, Sporting News: Shea Patterson Blasts Ole Miss' Alleged Deception in Letter to Michigan
Question of the day
• Yesterday's release of next season's Big Ten basketball pairings revealed that Michigan will only play Ohio State once — including the 2018-19 slate, how many times have the two rivals faced each other twice in the regular season since 2014?
You may enter your responses here.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook