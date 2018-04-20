"On the last day of our visit [last weekend], [Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna four-star safety] Te'Cory [Couch] was like, ‘I’m feeling a commitment.’ [Four-star wide receiver teammate] John Dunmore was kind of saying the same thing."

— Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna four-star cornerback Keontra Smith, who visited Michigan with teammates Couch and Dunmore last weekend.