TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 20

{{ timeAgo('2021-04-20 06:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 20

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"120 percent solid. I ain't switching."
— Michigan WR commit Tay'Shawn Trent on the status of his pledge to the Wolverines
Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Where Does U-M Stand With Five-Star DT Walter Nolen?

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Tay'Shawn Trent On Commitment Status, Recruiting More Talent To Michigan

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five-Star DT Walter Nolen Goes In-Depth On Michigan

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Chaundee Brown Leaves His Legacy — ‘The Best Year of My Life’

Austin Meek, The Athletic: Jim Harbaugh’s 2nd act or last stand: Michigan enters pivotal season with QB, defense questions

---

