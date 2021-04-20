TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 20

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 20
Tweets Of The Day
Big news coming tomorrow 〽️🤫— Wílł Jøhnšoñ (@Willj1228) April 19, 2021
Duncan Robinson now the first player in Heat history with multiple 200 3-pointer seasons.— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 20, 2021
The Athletic's @Andy_Staples imagined a College Football Super League.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 19, 2021
Which schools got snubbed? pic.twitter.com/sWXuiYrrZ0
Looks like Michigan transfer QB Joe Milton has found a new home @rivalsmike @Volquest_Rivals @CSayf23 https://t.co/lTuQKXhNmw— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 19, 2021
Michigan swept 3 baseball games @ Minnesota (34-10 combined score) in same weekend its softball team swept 4 @ home with Maryland (19-3). That 7-game sweep has to be a record combined run ratio for the two programs @BigTenNetwork— Kornacki Wolverine Report (@KornackiR) April 19, 2021
This video makes me SO HAPPY GO BLUE pic.twitter.com/PqjHtQFxYb— Sierra Brooks (@sierrabbrooks_) April 19, 2021
They aren’t ready 😈 pic.twitter.com/fgRCAyPbrC— Gymnastics School (@UMvsEveryone) April 19, 2021
🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ro5SUs64lN— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 18, 2021
Fact: The University of Michigan was originally named Catholepistemiad, or the University of Michigania, when it was founded in 1817. In 1821, it was renamed the University of Michigan.— Matt Weiss (@MattdblU) April 19, 2021
Simple ideas are often the best solutions.
https://t.co/6FpE19qRBY
Congratulations to my friend and a fellow Wolverine, @DrSanjayGupta, on 20 years of exemplary work in science, medicine, and journalism. Go Blue! https://t.co/VvGxBHhwHZ— Dr. Mark Schlissel (@DrMarkSchlissel) April 20, 2021
This June, a new opportunity from Michigan Alumni Travel will give golfers a chance to play The Links at Spanish Bay, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Pebble Beach Golf Links during a single trip.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) April 19, 2021
Learn more and book your spot today. https://t.co/u7DPhNMSui
Beach run! #BigHouse5K #GoBlue https://t.co/EFfHLMwNmr— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) April 20, 2021
Get all the details from Ashley Lau’s first career win as she guided the Wolverines to fourth at the Indiana Invitational — the Maize & Blue’s fourth straight top 5 of the season.— Michigan Women's Golf (@UMichWGolf) April 18, 2021
Recap | https://t.co/I1ZHtxLccS#GoBlue 〽️⛳️
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Where Does U-M Stand With Five-Star DT Walter Nolen?
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Tay'Shawn Trent On Commitment Status, Recruiting More Talent To Michigan
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five-Star DT Walter Nolen Goes In-Depth On Michigan
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Chaundee Brown Leaves His Legacy — ‘The Best Year of My Life’
• Austin Meek, The Athletic: Jim Harbaugh’s 2nd act or last stand: Michigan enters pivotal season with QB, defense questions
---
