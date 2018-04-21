Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Redshirt sophomore guard Charles Matthews has until May 30 to potentially withdraw his name from the NBA draft.
Lon Horwedel

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"After careful consideration with my parents and coaching staff, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft without hiring an agent. I give thanks to the Lord for this amazing opportunity, as well as the entire University of Michigan for their support. Go Blue!"
— Redshirt sophomore guard Charles Matthews on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Charles Matthews Declares for NBA Draft Without an Agent

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: NBA Front Office Executive Says Charles Matthews 'Clearly not Ready'

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Michigan Nearly Landed Another Huge Commitment Last Weekend

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: NBA Front Office Executive Thinks Moe Wagner Will be Drafted in First Round

• Gary Peterson, The Mercury News: Jim Harbaugh Responds After Being Threatened Online by ex-Player

