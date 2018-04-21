Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
HOOP NEWS: @1CMatthews— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 20, 2018
has announced he will declare for the @NBADraft without an agent!
Full details 👇
Release: https://t.co/6ILMoRdE3O#GoBlue 〽️🏀#ProBlue pic.twitter.com/5Hmlf53VZ0
Dallas here they come ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/mHsP32yzxK— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 20, 2018
Don't forget any of #Michigan's 2018 signees — a handful of them spent time together last weekend in Ann Arbor and bonded well.https://t.co/g1VVZc3Fsx pic.twitter.com/jnOUTZWSz9— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) April 20, 2018
EIGHTEEN.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 20, 2018
STRAIGHT.
WINS. #GoBlue https://t.co/Vj5qv7rCZX
Ann, Arbor Michigan Today— Kyren Williams (@Kyrensiren) April 20, 2018
#Goblue 〽️〽️👀
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Charles Matthews Declares for NBA Draft Without an Agent
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: NBA Front Office Executive Says Charles Matthews 'Clearly not Ready'
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Michigan Nearly Landed Another Huge Commitment Last Weekend
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: NBA Front Office Executive Thinks Moe Wagner Will be Drafted in First Round
• Gary Peterson, The Mercury News: Jim Harbaugh Responds After Being Threatened Online by ex-Player
