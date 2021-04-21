TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 21

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 21
Michigan On TV
What: Women's field hockey at Michigan State
When: 12 p.m. ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets Of The Day
#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/mQLz6JPYSj— Tyler morris (@tylermorris2503) April 20, 2021
Building 〽️🤞🏽@tylermorris2503 https://t.co/ZVnj8KkwwH— Wílł Jøhnšoñ (@Willj1228) April 20, 2021
New Michigan WR commit Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) might be the best route runner on the Wolverines’ team if he joined the squad now, and he has “hall of fame hands.”@EJHolland_TW and @CSayf23 analyze his commitment.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 20, 2021
Watch here: https://t.co/HXyGUaFxeS pic.twitter.com/AangPy0ph3
Michigan's 2022 leaders are about to do some serious recruiting. Will the guys next to them join the class? 🤷♂️〽️👀 #GoBlue @Willj1228 | @PrimeTimeDill @kodyjones_ | @WalterNolen4 @tylermorris2503 | @SebastianCheeks pic.twitter.com/bhMDkjkYIz— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 20, 2021
YES SIR!! 👀 Chi Town to AA Connection is real! Big Time Addition to the playmakers! Lets goo! #GoBlue🔵〽️— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) April 20, 2021
Sun Belt Player of the Year and former Coastal Carolina guard DeVante Jones has heard from Juwan Howard's Michigan Wolverines. #GoBlue https://t.co/OGu5KjKIgz— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 20, 2021
Huge recruiting victory for @CoachJim4UM, @Coach_Gattis, @Coach_SMoore ... and can't forget about @jjmccarthy09!— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 20, 2021
The Wolverines beat out rival Notre Dame and a slew of other major programs for Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris out of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/BIMO9j9UuB
so glad this little girl dared to dream ✨ pic.twitter.com/za4QJtFyoF— Abby (@brenner_abby) April 20, 2021
HBD, Tai Streets! 🎂🎁🎈— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 20, 2021
We're celebrating with the former @UMichFootball star WR's two TDs in the 1998 @rosebowlgame. pic.twitter.com/NtBgdG2Qww
Duncan Robinson has hit at least three 3-pointers in 14 straight games, including five makes last night in a Miami Heat win over the Houston Rockets. His 3.5 made threes per game rank fifth in the NBA.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 21, 2021
Headlines Of The Day
