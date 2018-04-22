Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
The squeeze bunt, the walk-off win, and the celebration.— WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWolverine Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 21, 2018
Congrats, boys! #GoBlue #Team152 pic.twitter.com/ZcmYm7hndb
👏 THANK YOU 👏 to everyone who came out today to the @TheMDen, another lasting memory for @theprophet_5, @D_Bo20 & @J5immons #GoBlue Forever pic.twitter.com/qYpVOZJtkk— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 21, 2018
RIP Mini Me. He was a big Michigan fan! pic.twitter.com/UohMEQILsw— Jimmy (@HarbaughWeTrust) April 21, 2018
The most dominant player on the defensive interior in this draft class pic.twitter.com/y52vLsiyOM— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 21, 2018
Thanks to God, Coach McCain, the coaches, my teammates, & my family I have just received an offer from THE MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY! #GoBlue〽️🌀 #BigTen #KL2 pic.twitter.com/2GrCRn3lCp— KeAndre Lambert‼️ (@dre_lambert) April 21, 2018
Very excited to announce my 6th D1 offer from University of Michigan. Couldn’t be happier, thanks to the coaching staff for a great visit. #B1G #GoBlue 〽️ @Coach_SMoore @CoachJim4UM @CoachGMattison @Thee_Matty_D @FBCoachDBrown @CoachWash56 pic.twitter.com/Qpy38z63kr— Braiden McGregor (@BraidenMcgregor) April 21, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Expected Visitor List — Weekend of April 20
• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: On Shea Patterson...
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Two More Transfers Reportedly Interested
• Bennett Bramson, The Michigan Daily: Michigan Baseball Keeps Rolling With 18 Straight Wins
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook