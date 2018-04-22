Ticker
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star defensive end and Michigan commit Gabe Newburg was is on campus this weekend.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"This is a top-fifty player. I have coached a lot of great players, including Myck Kabongo, who was a McDonald's All American that went to Texas. At the same stage, I think Marcus Carr is better. I am willing to go on the record with that statement. That is how much I think of him. He has the size to play at either guard spot, but he is a point guard. Marcus just does everything."
— AAU coach Vidal Massiah, who coached Pittsburgh freshman transfer guard Marcus Carr (who Michigan has shown interest in).

Headlines

• Bennett Bramson, The Michigan Daily: Michigan Baseball Keeps Rolling With 18 Straight Wins

