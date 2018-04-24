Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Quite a streak. 🔥🔥— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 23, 2018
This is @umichbaseball’s longest winning streak since 1987 and tied for third-longest in program history. 💪#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/K0r4IoAKKB
Two BEASTS Going At It! #GoBlue | #IronSharpensIron pic.twitter.com/1YBbnjZ0kY— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 23, 2018
A true team LEADER 〽️. Any team would be lucky to have @mohurstjr https://t.co/Fn9S1ksRbF— Brad Robbins (@brobb713) April 23, 2018
Let's attack this week with an ENTHUSIASM UNKNOWN TO MANKIND. #GoBlue | #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/x1sr6lSnUm— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 23, 2018
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Weekend Updates, AAU and More
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Weekend of April 20 Visit Recap
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Juwann Bushell-Beatty Preparing to Start at Left Tackle
• Jacey Zembal, TheWolfpacker: No. 1-Ranked Quavaris Crouch Pondering Michigan Visit
• New York Daily News: Michigan Wraps up Spring Football With Patterson in Limbo
Question of the day
• Michigan's 2018 basketball recruiting class is currently ranked eighth nationally, and is widely considered to be John Beilein's second-best haul since he's been at Michigan, behind only the 2012 group. Where did that group finish in the final team rankings?
You may enter your responses here.
