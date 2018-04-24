Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-24 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 24

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side four-star power forward Keion Brooks is rated as the No. 35 overall player in the country.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He’s everything you would want in a quarterback. Great mechanics, great accuracy, explosive arm, such a quick release. You just look at the other things that you want in the leader of your program, you look at his field presence out there, just the way he leads the team, you can tell he has this confidence but at the same time a total respect for his players."
— Bishop Manogue head coach Ernie Howren on Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch four-star quarterback and Michigan commit Cade McNamara.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Weekend Updates, AAU and More

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Weekend of April 20 Visit Recap

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Juwann Bushell-Beatty Preparing to Start at Left Tackle

• Jacey Zembal, TheWolfpacker: No. 1-Ranked Quavaris Crouch Pondering Michigan Visit

• New York Daily News: Michigan Wraps up Spring Football With Patterson in Limbo

Question of the day

• Michigan's 2018 basketball recruiting class is currently ranked eighth nationally, and is widely considered to be John Beilein's second-best haul since he's been at Michigan, behind only the 2012 group. Where did that group finish in the final team rankings?

