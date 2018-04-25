"I have to go introduce John Beilein to our team today, and he'll be speaking with them about the upcoming trip to Normandy, which inspired the movies 'Band of Brothers' and 'Saving Private Ryan.' According to John's mother and family, his mother’s brothers were both killed in Normandy, and they based 'Saving Private Ryan' around those brothers. That's mainly what Coach Beilein is going to speak to our team about today."

— Jim Harbaugh on his weekly "Attack Each day" podcast