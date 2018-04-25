Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
ICYMI: Michigan is now ranked 7th in the @CBNewspaper poll! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sQcBerdx2Y— WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWolverine Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 24, 2018
A look back at 1987, the last time Michigan won 20 in a row:— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 24, 2018
- @BarryLarkin was in his first full MLB season
- @CoachJim4UM was drafted (Round 1, Bears)
- @UMCoachHutch was in her third year as @umichsoftball coach
- Zach Putnam was born (7/3)
📷 @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/lI6WPBvNUl
Where games are won. https://t.co/B9Z7nuxQL9— Jon Jansen (@BigJon76) April 24, 2018
Where can you hear from the two head coaches who were coaching in the national title game? March Madness 365 podcast @marchmadness with @NovaMBB @VUCoachJWright and @umichbball @JohnBeilein. Both discuss the game, the early-entry decisions and 2018-19. https://t.co/vBSVuzx1Kk— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) April 24, 2018
V I P E R#GoBlue 🐍 pic.twitter.com/q59ylQBGxg— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 24, 2018
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Discusses end of Spring Ball, Normandy Trip
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Tuesday Thoughts: Is John Beilein a Hall of Fame Coach?
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Spring Review: Wide Receivers
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Spring Review: Tight Ends
• Andy Katz, NCAA.com Correspondent: March Madness 365 Podcast: Villanova's Jay Wright, Michigan's John Beilein Talk Replacing Role Players, Taking no Days off
