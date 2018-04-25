Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-25 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 25

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Tuesday was Michigan's final day of spring practice.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I have to go introduce John Beilein to our team today, and he'll be speaking with them about the upcoming trip to Normandy, which inspired the movies 'Band of Brothers' and 'Saving Private Ryan.' According to John's mother and family, his mother’s brothers were both killed in Normandy, and they based 'Saving Private Ryan' around those brothers. That's mainly what Coach Beilein is going to speak to our team about today."
— Jim Harbaugh on his weekly "Attack Each day" podcast

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Discusses end of Spring Ball, Normandy Trip

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Tuesday Thoughts: Is John Beilein a Hall of Fame Coach?

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Spring Review: Wide Receivers

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Spring Review: Tight Ends

• Andy Katz, NCAA.com Correspondent: March Madness 365 Podcast: Villanova's Jay Wright, Michigan's John Beilein Talk Replacing Role Players, Taking no Days off

Question of the day

• In your opinion, should Michigan be the preseason Big Ten favorite next year if Charles Matthews returns?

You may enter your responses here.

