April 26, 2018

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 26

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Former Michigan guard Ibi Watson will spend the final two years of his eligibility at Dayton.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I’ve got this team — are you bracing yourself for this — hovering somewhere between 11-1 and 12-0. I’m serious. I’m dead serious. And it all starts with that Saturday night game on Sept. 1. I don’t know where it’s coming from, but I’ve got a gut feeling, the enough-is-enough mentality is going to come into that Michigan program. They’re going to go down to South Bend, and they’re going to win that game."
— Lansing radio host Tom Crawford.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Ibi Watson Announces Transfer to Dayton

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: The Latest on Joe Girard III

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Johns, DeJulius Land on USA Today's All-State Team

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Spring Review: Quarterbacks

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Spring Review: Running Backs

• Joseph Hayes, Times Herald: Port Huron Northern's Braiden McGregor Receives Michigan Football Scholarship Offer

• Marquette Mining Journal: Starting Quarterback Still in Limbo for Michigan Wolverines

• David Jablonski, Dayton Daily News: Dayton Adds Fourth Member to 2018 Recruiting Class

Question of the day

• Of Michigan's five-man 2018 basketball recruiting class, which do you think will have the best career in Ann Arbor?

