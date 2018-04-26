I’m extremely blessed to announce that I am going to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Dayton 🔴⚪️ Go Flyers! pic.twitter.com/YGMoi0jSxU

Congrats to @DavidDejulius from East English Village for being nominated as the Michigan High School Athlete of the Year. Winners will be announced next month! pic.twitter.com/WPnMCpzmRK

These #DUDES participated in all 15 Spring Practices. 💯 Iron Men. 💪 #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/yqsdIvb2Cn

Our student-athletes are hired by many companies around the world, but the single largest employer of our football program's alumni is the National Football League. #GoBlue | #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/BRNYtejNAF

It’s Great to be a Michigan Wolverine!! These boys are 🔥🔥! 11’s in 🇫🇷 #JumpmanJumpman #GoBlue #Hail https://t.co/flhCmXk9Ox

To God be the glory🙏🏽 Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan🐺‼️ #GoBlue 🔷 pic.twitter.com/cVzSlDgiwy

"I’ve got this team — are you bracing yourself for this — hovering somewhere between 11-1 and 12-0. I’m serious. I’m dead serious. And it all starts with that Saturday night game on Sept. 1. I don’t know where it’s coming from, but I’ve got a gut feeling, the enough-is-enough mentality is going to come into that Michigan program. They’re going to go down to South Bend, and they’re going to win that game."

• Of Michigan's five-man 2018 basketball recruiting class, which do you think will have the best career in Ann Arbor?

