Tweets of the day
I’m extremely blessed to announce that I am going to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Dayton 🔴⚪️ Go Flyers! pic.twitter.com/YGMoi0jSxU— Ibi Watson (@ibi_watson_2) April 25, 2018
Congrats to @DavidDejulius from East English Village for being nominated as the Michigan High School Athlete of the Year. Winners will be announced next month! pic.twitter.com/WPnMCpzmRK— DAC Athletic Award (@DACathlete) April 25, 2018
These #DUDES participated in all 15 Spring Practices. 💯— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 25, 2018
Iron Men. 💪#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/yqsdIvb2Cn
Our student-athletes are hired by many companies around the world, but the single largest employer of our football program's alumni is the National Football League. #GoBlue | #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/BRNYtejNAF— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 25, 2018
It’s Great to be a Michigan Wolverine!! These boys are 🔥🔥! 11’s in 🇫🇷 #JumpmanJumpman #GoBlue #Hail https://t.co/flhCmXk9Ox— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) April 25, 2018
To God be the glory🙏🏽 Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan🐺‼️ #GoBlue🔷 pic.twitter.com/cVzSlDgiwy— kinggchi™🎒 (@Malachi_moore2) April 25, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
Question of the day
• Of Michigan's five-man 2018 basketball recruiting class, which do you think will have the best career in Ann Arbor?
You may enter your responses here.
---
