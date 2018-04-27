Ticker
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer


Shea Patterson's eligibility is expected to soon be made official by the NCAA, perhaps as early as today.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He can be a big part of their solution. A lot of people are saying, 'now they can win the national championship.'"
— Rivals.com director of recruiting Mike Farrell, in regards to junior quarterback Shea Patterson.

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Shea Patterson Will be Ruled Eligible for the 2018 Season

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Big News Coming Soon on Shea Patterson

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Wolverines on Their way to Paris, Normandy

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Moe Wagner's 10 Most Memorable Games at U-M

• John Taylor, NBC Sports: Michigan Heads to France for 'European Vacation: The Sequel'

