Tweets of the day
Just got off the phone with multiple sources, who confirm NCAA likely to deliver narrow ruling granting Shea Patterson immediate eligibility to play at Michigan for the 2018 season -- a huge break for the Wolverines. Of course, with the NCAA, it ain't over 'til the ink dries.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) April 26, 2018
Sources close to it tell us Shea Patterson will be ruled immediately eligible by the NCAA, and it could be announced as soon as tomorrow. https://t.co/Y24Hh59cMc— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) April 26, 2018
MOST NFL DRAFT PICKS (ALL-TIME)— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) April 26, 2018
502 - USC
495 - Notre Dame
437 - Ohio St
381 - OU
362 - Michigan
358 - Nebraska
344 - PSU
343 - Tennessee
343 - Alabama
339 - UF
338 - Texas
336 - Miami
328 - LSU
317 - UGA
316 - UCLA
310 - MichSt
292 - Washington
279 - A&M
279 - Purdue
278 - Pitt
RB U? Most RB's drafted in the Common Draft Era (1967)— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) April 26, 2018
41 - Nebraska
39 - USC
38 - OU
36 - PSU
35 - Ohio State
33 - Michigan
32 - Auburn
32 - Arizona State
32 - Miami
31 - Alabama
O-Line U? Most OL drafted since 2000— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) April 26, 2018
18 - Wisconsin
17 - Miami
16 - Alabama
16 - FSU
16 - Iowa
16 - Notre Dame
15 - Ohio State
15 - USC
14 - UF
13 - Boston College
13 - Michigan
13 - Arizona State
** Note that Wisconsin has had ZERO Top 30 signing classes over this timeframe
Report: QB Shea Patterson will be eligible for Michigan this fall https://t.co/VLnwXqliLm— CollegeFootballTalk (@CFTalk) April 26, 2018
By most teams' standards, @UMichFootball put a decade's worth of players in the 2017 NFL Draft.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 26, 2018
And as you'd imagine, the last decade of Drafts has been pretty productive, too. 👀 pic.twitter.com/o7seQGetde
Good luck to all the athletes tonight. Enjoy the day! You’ll blink and it’ll be 10 years later. #FinsUp #2008 pic.twitter.com/YXMm3hiD2a— Jake Long (@JakeLong77) April 26, 2018
