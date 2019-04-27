News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 27

Andrew Hussey
Chase Winovcih was drafted by the Patriots in the third round. (Lon Horwedel)

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

We interviewed a lot of Michigan players during the draft process and it was unanimous of who their unquestioned leader was. The position he plays is like a defensive quarterback, that's something that comes very natural to him
— Mike Tomlin on Devin Bush

Headlines: 

• Austin Fox, New England Patriots Select Chase Winovich With The No. 77 Overall Pick

• Andrew Hussey, Green Bay Packers Love Rashan Gary's 'Rare Traits'

•Austin Fox, Los Angeles Rams Select David Long In The Third Round, No. 79 Overall

• Andrew Hussey, Pittsburgh Steelers Like Devin Bush's Leadership

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting ITF EXTRA: Franz Wagner, Quinones & More

• Austin Fox, What They're Saying About Where Bush & Gary Were Each Chosen Last Night

• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: Wolverines Chase Winovich (Patriots), David Long (Rams) wait until third round to be called

---

{{ article.author_name }}