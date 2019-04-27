The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 27
Tweets of the Day:
Dream come true for @Wino! @Patriots fans will enjoy him in New England. @TomBrady probably will, too. 😉#GoBlue » #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/urdGiIpQRY— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2019
WELL, THIS IS AWESOME.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2019
The exact moment @Wino became the newest member of the @Patriots. #GoBlue » #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/1zrivK9ex7
my phone is almost frozen, but thank you everyone! Thank you, I’m trying to get to everyone, but if I can’t thank you!— David Long Jr. (@dljxxii) April 27, 2019
Back home in Los Angeles! 🙌— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 27, 2019
Can’t wait to get to work, @dljxxii! pic.twitter.com/4vQnnHiXB1
Chase has a motor that never stops, helping Michigan's defense rank among the nation's best in tackles for loss and sacks during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. #GoBlue » #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/fxN5i7b3p3— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2019
In 2018, @dljxxii was the No. 1 cornerback in the country in yards per snap in coverage (0.14), snaps per reception (32.8), forced incompletions (32.3 percent), first downs allowed (two) and completion percentage allowed (29 percent).#GoBlue » #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ebfSV2Vxdd— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2019
@Wino = Football Player— Ben Mason (@benchmason42) April 27, 2019
Can’t wait to see you tear it up at Gillette
It’s go time, @dljxxii! 👊— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 27, 2019
Welcome @UMichFootball CB David Long to the #LARams! pic.twitter.com/b4aHaeDf9k
Well deserved brother, let’s get it!! @dljxxii— Tyree Kinnel (@Tkinnel_2) April 27, 2019
Great song! What an awesome environment in Ann Arbor. So proud of our program and the fight in these guys. Not the season we wanted but a great ending. Thank you to the seniors who believed. #goblue https://t.co/3TYfYfrUpc— Kevin Conry (@CoachConry) April 27, 2019
Moving on to the semifinals! 😎#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/n2YiqUJaqw— Michigan Men’s Tennis (@umichtennis) April 26, 2019
#TTDS Beaten.#ProveIt | #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/lH8fcFLIfb— Michigan Men's Lacrosse (@UMichLacrosse) April 27, 2019
WALK-OFF WINNER. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qM7TfJaznG— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 27, 2019
WIN! Kauffmann dominates and #GoBlue wins the opener, 8-3. We're back at the Wilpon Complex Saturday at 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/4NE04NdYEX— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 27, 2019
The @UMichLacrosse team celebrated Senior Night in front of a sold out crowd by beating Ohio State for the first time in program history! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KeZu50ZevU— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 27, 2019
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, New England Patriots Select Chase Winovich With The No. 77 Overall Pick
• Andrew Hussey, Green Bay Packers Love Rashan Gary's 'Rare Traits'
•Austin Fox, Los Angeles Rams Select David Long In The Third Round, No. 79 Overall
• Andrew Hussey, Pittsburgh Steelers Like Devin Bush's Leadership
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting ITF EXTRA: Franz Wagner, Quinones & More
• Austin Fox, What They're Saying About Where Bush & Gary Were Each Chosen Last Night
• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: Wolverines Chase Winovich (Patriots), David Long (Rams) wait until third round to be called
