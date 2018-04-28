Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-28 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 28

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

R7yvufziomoxpknagqka
Shea Patterson was ruled eligible for the 2018 season yesterday by the NCAA.
Matt Bush - USA Today Sports

U-M on TV

What: Michigan at No. 14 Penn State

Sport: Men's lacrosse

When: 11:00 a.m.

Channel: BTN


What: Michigan at Arkansas (National relays championships)

Sport: Women's track and field

When: 8:00-10:00 p.m.

Channel: SEC Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"There are a lot of people who worked really hard to help make this transfer process a success. I want to thank Coach Harbaugh, the University of Michigan and the NCAA for allowing me to continue my education and football career at one of the best universities in the country. A special thanks to Michigan’s Compliance Staff and to Tom Mars for his personal guidance for me and my family during this time. With this decision behind us, my family and I are fully focused on the upcoming season. My teammates and I are always committed to competing at the highest level and winning championships. Go Blue!"
— Michigan junior quarterback Shea Patterson, upon being ruled eligible by the NCAA.

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Shea Patterson is Officially Ruled Eligible for 2018

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in Paris: Beilein's Speech Blew U-M Coaches, Players Away

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan OL Mason Cole Selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the Third Round

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Mike Farrell Compares Patterson to Baker Mayfield, Calls him a Leader

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Jim Harbaugh Talks After Arrival in Paris

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Don Brown, Ben Bredeson Talk From Paris

• Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Maurice Hurst not Taken on Day 2 of NFL Draft

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}