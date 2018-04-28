Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
U-M on TV
What: Michigan at No. 14 Penn State
Sport: Men's lacrosse
When: 11:00 a.m.
Channel: BTN
What: Michigan at Arkansas (National relays championships)
Sport: Women's track and field
When: 8:00-10:00 p.m.
Channel: SEC Network
Tweets of the day
IT’S OFFICIAL: @SheaPatterson_1 is eligible for 2018-19!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2018
RELEASE » https://t.co/QSezPV3oJZ #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/nbi3zmsBdQ
Michigan’s Marty Party has hit Paris.— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) April 27, 2018
All bets are off. pic.twitter.com/FlFkJm7keS
Statement from Michigan QB Shea Patterson. pic.twitter.com/NMyFnF9beB— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 27, 2018
"@MasonCole52, welcome to the @AZCardinals!" #GoBlue » #ProBlue | #NFLDraft— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 28, 2018
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/psueeM0uIe
Michigan ✈️ Paris pic.twitter.com/AO4is6ltht— Donovan P. Jones (@dpeoplesjones) April 27, 2018
Blessed pic.twitter.com/OMtgcCGJbd— Grant Newsome (@grant_newsome) April 27, 2018
Let's give a #GoBlue for our seniors graduating this weekend!@theprophet_5 @D_Bo20 @AustinHatch30— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 27, 2018
🏆🏆 Big Ten Tournament Titles
🏆 2018 Final Four pic.twitter.com/DRepaGS8qF
The @NCAA did the right thing / yes @SheaPatterson_1 shoud be allowed to play immediately for @CoachJim4UM & @UMichFootball https://t.co/N7EpnkQfms via @USATODAY— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 27, 2018
After landing in Paris, @UMichFootball made a stop at Trocadero for a view of the iconic Eiffel Tower.#BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/IV1acnOTYW— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2018
Joe Girard is legit the NASTY 😮 @JG3_____ @TheCityRocks pic.twitter.com/ANY5LrS3aF— Overtime (@overtime) April 28, 2018
Let’s Go Cardinals!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 28, 2018
You’re going to love @MasonCole52, @AZCardinals! #GoBlue » #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/hFbPKFvCog
Congratulations to my fellow Captain @MasonCole52 !— Mike McCray II (@BigPlayMcCray_9) April 28, 2018
Incredible. 8⃣0⃣ https://t.co/us2N3aGrhd— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 28, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Shea Patterson is Officially Ruled Eligible for 2018
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in Paris: Beilein's Speech Blew U-M Coaches, Players Away
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan OL Mason Cole Selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the Third Round
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Mike Farrell Compares Patterson to Baker Mayfield, Calls him a Leader
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Jim Harbaugh Talks After Arrival in Paris
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Don Brown, Ben Bredeson Talk From Paris
• Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Maurice Hurst not Taken on Day 2 of NFL Draft
