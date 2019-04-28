The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 28
Tweets of the Day:
With the 141st pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, we select TE Zach Gentry. pic.twitter.com/1GBLGzLEP7— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 27, 2019
Let’s go!! So proud https://t.co/0gJTxXuJQy— Sean McKeon (@Mckeon_Sean) April 27, 2019
Welcome to the @NFL, Zach!! #GoBlue » #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/HtG9atqrRV— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2019
An All-Big Ten third team selection, Zach Gentry started all 13 games at tight end in 2018. He hauled in a career-best 32 passes for 514 yards (15.8 avg.) and scored two touchdowns.#GoBlue » #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/lkaATZa62c— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2019
So happy for my boy Gentry. GREAT dude, gonna be a stud at the next level. Yinz are gonna love him!— Chase Winovich (@Wino) April 27, 2019
Ann Arbor ➡️ Pittsburgh #GoBlue x #ProBlue x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/6g7ErPcTGh— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 28, 2019
Karan Higdon has accepted a free agent opportunity with the @HoustonTexans!!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2019
Congrats!! #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/pCAOGdD16H
"We're about to make you a Patriot."— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 27, 2019
Inside the #Patriots draft room when BB made the call to @Wino. pic.twitter.com/g1UsAii0Mu
Thank you for the opportunity @Bengals can’t wait to compete!!#WhoDey— Tyree Kinnel (@Tkinnel_2) April 27, 2019
.@Tkinnel_2 has accepted a free agent opportunity with the @Bengals!!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2019
Congrats!! #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/3vB8qktm1D
.@UmLo93 has accepted a free agent opportunity with the @ChicagoBears!!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2019
Congrats!! #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/590ALWus0f
Congrats to our guy @WiltonSpeight, who has accepted a free agent opportunity with the @49ers!! #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/zQybMmb0hg— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2019
WIN! Michigan is in first place in the B1G #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VqEirbW3Ef— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 27, 2019
Wolverines advance to tomorrow's championship match! #goblue pic.twitter.com/6ZZwYsQIa2— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) April 27, 2019
Storako Saturday. 🔥 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/koLRy0f5cA— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 27, 2019
.@UMichLacrosse upset No. 10 Ohio State last night for the program's FIRST-EVER win against the Buckeyes!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 27, 2019
Check out the 🔥🔥 highlights: pic.twitter.com/AsufzX543J
#OTD in 1997 @UMichWTennis won their first Big Ten Title!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 27, 2019
The Wolverines finished the season with a 21-5 record and a perfect 10-0 mark in Big Ten action on their way to the Round of 16 in the NCAA tournament. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/O57r2rXYMI
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
---
