The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 28

Zach Gentry was drafted by the Steelers. (AP Images)

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day:

I’m in a very lucky position, because New England is a great program that has obviously done some really big things. You’re just hoping your name is called and that your phone rings, and thank God it did.
— Chase Winovich

Headlines:

• Austin Fox, Pittsburgh Steelers Select Zach Gentry In The Fifth Round (141st Overall)

• Austin Fox, Five Wolverines Taken In This Year's NFL Draft, More Signing As Free Agents

• Austin Fox, Winovich 'Blessed' To Be A Patriot, Excited To Begin His NFL Career

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Domani Jackson Calls U-M His 'Dream School'

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Zach Gentry's position switch at Michigan reminds Steelers of Heath Miller

