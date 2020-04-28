The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 28
Tweets of the day
In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity...I will be more than ready when my number is called.— Shea Patterson (@SheaPatterson_1) April 27, 2020
Newest member of the #DawgPound! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/J2C18VvpEU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 28, 2020
10 Wolverines were chosen in the #NFLDraft last weekend.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2020
Here, a few of them say thanks to some of the people who helped them realize their dreams.#GoBlue | #ProBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/UAFiI3BrJY
We thank You! A special group of men that sacrificed so much for @UMichFootball https://t.co/ICF3iDUQC7— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) April 27, 2020
St. Aloysius Elementary School (Bowling Green, Ohio) alum Jim Harbaugh read the morning announcements for his old school today.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 27, 2020
Prayer, pledge of allegiance and a “Who’s got it better than us?”
Well done 👏pic.twitter.com/ZmJoe6b7jH
44 BULL DOGGGGGG #SKOL pic.twitter.com/oUTR9AOcyc— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) April 27, 2020
#51 STILL IN FULL EFFECT ! 🙏🏾🏁— King Ruiz 🐻 (@_OverCees) April 27, 2020
Behind-the-scenes with @dpeoplesjones as he found out he was heading down to Cleveland!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2020
(Credit to Ryan Doyle for the pics!) pic.twitter.com/9ZEur3CyGt
#GoPats 💪 @_MXKEY pic.twitter.com/0PPG5jTkgS— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2020
.@UMichFootball ➡️ Cleveland@dpeoplesjones | #BrownsDraft pic.twitter.com/7hNRfJu4he— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 26, 2020
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Ja'Den McBurrows Breakdown; Recruiting Push In Florida
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Khaleke Hudson Elated To Join The Redskins
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: NFL Superlatives: Biggest Steal, Perfect Fit & More Among U-M's Draft Picks
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jack And Jim Harbaugh To John Harbaugh: 'You're Going To Love Ben Bredeson'
Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire: Undrafted and unsigned, Shea Patterson reacts to his current reality
