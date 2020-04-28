News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-28 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 28

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I'm just a playmaker. I'll put the team on my back if I have to."
— Former Michigan viper Khaleke Hudson, who excited for his opportunity with the Redskins
Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Ja'Den McBurrows Breakdown; Recruiting Push In Florida

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Khaleke Hudson Elated To Join The Redskins

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: NFL Superlatives: Biggest Steal, Perfect Fit & More Among U-M's Draft Picks

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jack And Jim Harbaugh To John Harbaugh: 'You're Going To Love Ben Bredeson'

Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire: Undrafted and unsigned, Shea Patterson reacts to his current reality

