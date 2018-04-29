Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-29 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 29

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan was originally a two-point underdog in the season opener at Notre Dame, but is now a one-point favorite upon Shea Patterson's eligibility.
University of Michigan

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Coach Beilein always tells me about the culture at Michigan, and how it’s just different there. You have to be smart to go there. He doesn’t want you to come in thinking one-and-done — he wants you to enjoy the whole college experience."
— Garland (Tex.) South five-star shooting guard Tyrese Maxey.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Relieved Shea Patterson Ready to Compete

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in Paris Day 1 Diary: The Arrival, a Throwdown and More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in Paris Day 2 Diary: The Mona Lisa and More

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: NFL Draft: Maurice Hurst Goes in Fifth Round to Oakland Raiders

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: 5-Star Tyrese Maxey Keeps in Constant Contact With U-M

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in Paris Video Reel — Harbaugh, Nordin, Hudson and More

• Josh LaFond, Maize N Brew: Mike McCray Signs With the Miami Dolphins

{{ article.author_name }}