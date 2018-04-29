Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Yeah, I drove in Paris with these two goofballs and we listened to French rap...(this is our French rapper look) https://t.co/XYtYgdJgDk— angelique (@chengelis) April 28, 2018
Relieved Shea Patterson is ready to compete for a starting job, has had a great spring ... https://t.co/TUujgDYroK— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) April 28, 2018
Solving Problems with Aggression! A little American and European football with the clinic participants and refugees.#BonjourBlue #GrowtheGame pic.twitter.com/mjIuZZ3Ghy— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 28, 2018
From the largest stadium to the largest museum in the world, @UMichFootball visits the Louvre Museum.#BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/Ijexr1nl3h— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 28, 2018
.@UMichFootball players — including Chase Winovich, Chris Evans and Shea Patterson — compete against refugees from Somalia, Afghanistan, Sudan, Bangladesh, Guinea and Chad at Paris’ INSEP facility.— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) April 28, 2018
Sports unifying people. pic.twitter.com/NZg8T1HGhs
Detroit Old Redford Prep four-star teammates Isaiah Jackson (left) and Rocket Watts (The Family) pick up a 71-62 win over Mean Streets in the Nike EYBL Day 2 session in Indianapolis. #Michigan’s John Beilein was in attendance. pic.twitter.com/DpiNTon8eL— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) April 28, 2018
🚨 THERE WE GO!!! CONGRATS to @mohurst73 ! Pick No. 140 to the @RAIDERS!!#GoBlue » #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/j5evZl6hwi— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 28, 2018
Blessed and Thankful for the opportunity to continue my career with the Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins #GodsPlan #Grind #FamilyF1rst— Mike McCray II (@BigPlayMcCray_9) April 28, 2018
Welcome to #RaiderNation https://t.co/42WHCcdwsB— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) April 28, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Relieved Shea Patterson Ready to Compete
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in Paris Day 1 Diary: The Arrival, a Throwdown and More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in Paris Day 2 Diary: The Mona Lisa and More
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: NFL Draft: Maurice Hurst Goes in Fifth Round to Oakland Raiders
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: 5-Star Tyrese Maxey Keeps in Constant Contact With U-M
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in Paris Video Reel — Harbaugh, Nordin, Hudson and More
• Josh LaFond, Maize N Brew: Mike McCray Signs With the Miami Dolphins
---
