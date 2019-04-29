The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 29
Tweets of the Day:
Joe Donovan's walk-off 3-run homer propels Michigan to weekend sweep of Rutgers, 4-1!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 28, 2019
Michigan held RU to a .141 average & 1 extra base hit in the series. #GoBlue @d1baseball @BaseballAmerica @NCAACWS pic.twitter.com/zt4TP3drDN
Championship Sunday @UMichWTennis & @UMichWaterPolo #GoBlue 〽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/b7iiNESCUk— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 28, 2019
Back to back! #goblue pic.twitter.com/LnblFBe4Vu— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) April 28, 2019
Four in a row!! #GoBlue #CWPAChamps pic.twitter.com/c0c3vdwlvo— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) April 28, 2019
How SWEEP it is! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/92esv7NySG— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 28, 2019
Most 2019 @NFL Draft picks, by @B1Gfootball team: pic.twitter.com/5C1jIxwIiv— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 28, 2019
Committed. ✔️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 28, 2019
Signed. ✔️
First Team All-American. ✔️
First Round Draft Pick. ✔️#GoBlue x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/yZ4L3IHhwG
From Jersey to Ann Arbor to Lambeau Field. #GoBlue x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/FjCzUDsozK— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 29, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, David Long Thankful To Be Returning Home To Los Angeles For His Pro Career
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Previewing The Cincinnati Rivals Camp
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Braiden McGregor On Visit, Coaches, Decision
• Scott Decamp, MLive.com: UDFA tracker: 7 ex-Michigan players getting NFL shot, in addition to 5 drafted
---
