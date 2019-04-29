News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 29

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Karan Higdon was not selected in the NFL Draft. (AP Images)

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

It’s a blessing. I went to school in Los Angeles, so to be able to come back home and play is incredible.
— David Long

Headlines:

• Austin Fox, David Long Thankful To Be Returning Home To Los Angeles For His Pro Career

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Previewing The Cincinnati Rivals Camp

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Braiden McGregor On Visit, Coaches, Decision

• Scott Decamp, MLive.com: UDFA tracker: 7 ex-Michigan players getting NFL shot, in addition to 5 drafted


{{ article.author_name }}