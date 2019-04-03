Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-03 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 3

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Tznfmjl8ek5fudirdvt4
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks to build off the success of last season.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"When I visited Zach's family in New Mexico, we were going to go see American Sniper in theaters but it was sold out — we wound up playing putt-putt golf instead. We also bowled on Zach's official visit here, and I realized nobody throws a harder ball than he does."
— Jim Harbaugh on Zach Gentry

Headlines: 

• Andrew Hussey, Ignas Brazdeikis Earns AP All-America Honorable Mention

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Running Back

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Franz Wagner Highlights, More

• Austin Fox, Projecting Michigan Football's Spring Depth Chart

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: How a Sweet 16 Season Can Taste Slightly Sour

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2021 DL Brayden Wood Raves About U-M Visit

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Blake Fisher Talks U-M, Upcoming Visit, More

• Andrew Hussey, How Much Has Michigan Basketball's Defense Improved Under Luke Yaklich

• Austin Fox, Harbaugh Provides Detailed Update On Michigan's Current Spring Depth Chart

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Basketball: Signee Jalen Wilson Liked Meeting LaVar Ball

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Davion Weatherspoon Updates Recruitment

• Jim Trotter, NFL.com: Tough Love

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}