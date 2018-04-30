Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
A very emotional moment for @UMichFootball at the American Cemetery in Normandy.#BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/Ey1xktv9BO— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 29, 2018
Jack and Jim Harbaugh at the American cemetery in Normandy ... it gets emotional when Jim talks about what it means to be there with his dad (video) https://t.co/USO33wtgjn— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) April 29, 2018
Michigan at the cemetery pic.twitter.com/g8B5FtDqqg— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) April 29, 2018
Thanks to our three 2018 graduates @D_Bo20 @theprophet_5 and @AustinHatch30 They are 2 time MBB Champions in the Big Ten and now all earned Michigan degrees. We will miss you ! You are truly leaders and the best pic.twitter.com/cUwbRWtLBm— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) April 29, 2018
Omaha Beach#BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/SVQ3JTMLAZ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 29, 2018
A humbling experience for @UMichFootball in the drizzling rain at Arromanches, a city on the coast of Normandy.#BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/VqPglA6EsI— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 29, 2018
.@UMichFootball has great pride and admiration for all the men and women that have served and given their lives in battle for our country. Thank you.#BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/lpwNVtNJUP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 29, 2018
From a visit to the D-Day beaches to Taps and a short Jim Harbaugh address following the laying of flowers, it was an emotional day in Normandy. Here's today's video reel ... https://t.co/MS6ZRDofNV— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) April 29, 2018
It’s been 11 years to the day since my friend Travis Manion was killed in Iraq. It’s unbelievably coincidental & fitting that today, I was so very privileged to visit Normandy & Omaha Beach. What a humbling experience to remember & honor such brave men who selflessly gave all pic.twitter.com/hT5Z4so5Dh— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) April 29, 2018
Excited to join the @Lions... grateful for the opportunity #dreamcometrue— JOK (@JohnOKorn) April 30, 2018
Headlines
