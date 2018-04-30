"When the Star-Spangled Banner was being played and Taps were being played, (my wife) Jackie and I were standing on the steps looking up at this circle of our University of Michigan football team. They’re 19, 20, 21, maybe 22 or 23 — this happened here 73 years ago. Those same-aged young men put it on the line for their country and for their fellow soldiers. I have to think that emotion went through them and they understood that, maybe for the first time. It can’t be described in words."

— Jack Harbaugh, while visiting Normandy on Sunday.