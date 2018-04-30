Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 30

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan visited the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on Sunday.
Chris Balas

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"When the Star-Spangled Banner was being played and Taps were being played, (my wife) Jackie and I were standing on the steps looking up at this circle of our University of Michigan football team. They’re 19, 20, 21, maybe 22 or 23 — this happened here 73 years ago. Those same-aged young men put it on the line for their country and for their fellow soldiers. I have to think that emotion went through them and they understood that, maybe for the first time. It can’t be described in words."
— Jack Harbaugh, while visiting Normandy on Sunday.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in Paris: Harbaughs get Emotional at Normandy (Video)

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in France: An Emotional day in Normandy

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in France Video Reel: Honoring the Fallen in Normandy

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: On the Road — Rivals Camp Series New Jersey

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Detroit 4-Star Rocket Watts Talks U-M, Beilein, More

• Don Drysdale, Detroit Sports Nation: Former Michigan QB John O'Korn Headed to Detroit Lions

• Kevin McGuire, NBC Sports: Harbaugh has Ideas to fix Transfer Issues

---

{{ article.author_name }}