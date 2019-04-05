Ticker
Michigan fans will get to see Josh Gattis' offense for the first time Saturday.
Per Kjeldsen

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day: 

"He’s great at mirroring opposing offensive players’ footwork. He has the elite level athleticism and quickness that NBA teams look for."
— NBA Draft analyst Sam Vecenie on Charles Matthews

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Spring Surprises From Harbaugh’s Revelations

• Andrew Hussey, NBA Draft Analyst Sam Vecenie Talks Charles Matthews' Pro Potential

• Austin Fox, What The U-M Coaches & Players Have All Said About Josh Gattis This Spring

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Tight End

• Brandon Brown, Austin Fox and Andrew Hussey, Podcast: Talking Spring Football, Depth Chart, Injuries, Hoops And More

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Wolverines Looking At 2019s, Transfers

• Austin Fox, Opposing Coach Explains Why U-M Commit Nick Patterson Is So Tough To Cover

• Andrew Hussey, Where Rashan Gary And Devin Bush Are Projected To Be Picked In The Draft

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Wide Receiver

• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: If Josh Gattis' offense can change speeds, Michigan football could soar

