The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 6
Tweets of the Day:
🚘🚘 With home @umichbaseball, @umichsoftball, @UMichWGym, @UMichFootball’s open practice and the Big House 5K this weekend, make sure you give yourself extra time and know where to park as it may be extremely limited at times.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 5, 2019
Ballin' on a Friday Night 🏈#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rKmwexcJnF— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 6, 2019
David Long gave up nothing in coverage this season. pic.twitter.com/vIePiy4uke— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 3, 2019
F A M I L Y pic.twitter.com/2r2biebJk9— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 5, 2019
Go And Get It // @LetmeRockk_ pic.twitter.com/9xQ2hdR8QH— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 5, 2019
"Laces Out, Will!" #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/aALedOkvfR— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 5, 2019
April 5, 2019
Minnesota gets out of the jam in the ninth inning. Final from the Wilpon Complex is Minnesota 6 - Michigan 4.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 5, 2019
The teams return to the field Saturday at 2 p.m. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YbyqVNljb3
B9: Base knock for Brewer! We're down 6-4, runners at the corners with two outs. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cWGQGimYKH— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 5, 2019
Congrats to @wojcik_natalie, who is the 2019 NCAA Ann Arbor Regional floor champion with her 9.925 today. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1ggWahJ3yD— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 6, 2019
Ladies and Gentleman, @cameron_bock is your 2019 @BigTen all-around champion!🏆— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) April 6, 2019
The title is the 16th all-around win in program history, and the first since some other guy from California named @SamuelMikulak (2014)
Total score of 83.60
#GoBlue〽️ | #SplashSplash💦💦 pic.twitter.com/lUD8BEitkZ
Canadian Champ (100 FL) and The Second-Fastest Time in the World, c/o @mags_swims26. #GoBlue x @umichswimdive pic.twitter.com/6PDjde7RI7— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 6, 2019
A MONSTER swim — and win — from @mags_swims26! Per @swimswamnews, her time is No. 2 in the 🌎 this year! #GoBlue https://t.co/O5GscUeHJT— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) April 5, 2019
Keeping it going at home. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CdDjvWFwVq— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 5, 2019
🏆🏆@NCAupdates#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/0doEakPlYL— Michigan Cheer (@UMichSpirit) April 5, 2019
FINAL: We will advance to the NCAA Regional Final. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JOVarodavI— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 5, 2019
#OTD in 2014 @UMichLacrosse made its first postseason appearance. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AOhVfpHcVJ— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 5, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Brandon Brown and Austin Fox, INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Wolverines Football, Basketball & Recruiting
• Andrew Hussey, Ben Mason Is Wrecking Havoc On Defense
• Austin Fox, Videos: Jay Harbaugh Talks Health Of RBs; Ben Mason On His Move To D-Line
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Jay Harbaugh, Ben 'Bobby Boucher' Mason, More
• Austin Fox, Jay Harbaugh Provides Updates, Timelines On The Injured Running Backs
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Mike Drennen High On U-M, Wants More Love
• Andrew Hussey, Early Enrollee Freshman Tight End Erick All Impressing
• Austin Fox, What The U-M Players And Coaches Have All Said About Shaun Nua This Spring
• Andrew Hussey, Wolverines React To Greg Mattison's 'Up North' Comments
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2021 La. ATH Sage Ryan Recaps U-M Offer
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Donovan Edwards Remains A Major 2021 Target
• Austin Fox, By The Numbers: The Stats To Know Surrounding The 2018-19 Wolverines
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Ben Mason: His grunts and screams freak out teammates
