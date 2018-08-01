Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Senior running back Karan Higdon rushed for 994 yards and 11 touchdowns last year.
Lon Horwedel

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Adding [junior] Shea Patterson and all his accolades has only made the competition better for the guys who are already here. They know they have to beat the expectations, standards and intensity to really raise their game and become the starting quarterback. They’re building off that hype and that challenge, and they all want to make a name for themself. Shea’s mental capacity and the way he attacks the game, though, has stood out. It’s a significant jump he’s made throughout his career. He’s also a vocal guy and leads by his actions. You can see in his workouts why he has the hype he has — the guy keeps plays alive."
— Michigan senior running back Karan Higdon, on U-M's quarterback situation.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Higdon Gives Update on Running Back, Quarterback Battle

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Breaking Down Each Position Battle Entering Camp

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Offers Rolling in for Cole Bajema

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Memphis-Based Broadcaster Talks Shea Patterson

• Adam Gorney, Michigan Football Recruiting: QB Cade McNamara Back From Michigan Visit

---

{{ article.author_name }}