The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 1
Tweets of the day
Happy Birthday Coach. First football coaching job @FBCoachDBrown pic.twitter.com/UOyHucyOFA— Deborah Brown (@BriwnDeborah) July 31, 2018
Happy Birthday To The Best Defensive Coordinator In CFB 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/JGvvGPtjTa— 2͓̽ (@AndreSeldonjr) July 31, 2018
We all need some @umichfootball back in our lives.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 31, 2018
One can do worse than reliving the 2004 comeback vs. MSU with @OfficialBraylon and Chad Henne.
Watch it on @BigTenNetwork (all times ET):
8/1: 7:30 p.m.
8/12: 12:30 a.m.
8/14: 1 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.
(x @AutoOwnersIns) pic.twitter.com/ycwDaiBgvU
Mood everyday 😤😤 https://t.co/1lVMyJJQ5R— Ignas Brazdeikis (@_iggy_braz) July 31, 2018
2020 four-star OL Geirean Hatchett from Ferndale, Wash., talks about latest offers from #GoBlue #GoIrish and #Buckeyes https://t.co/dUS6dzNnt1 pic.twitter.com/sJcJ1NWd1p— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) July 31, 2018
A Year Ago Today, I Made A Decision That Would Be The Foundation For The Rest Of My Life. No Better Choice Than To Become A Michigan Man. #GoBlue 〽️ #CommitmentDay pic.twitter.com/Z0skppRh8q— Cam McGrone 💪🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) July 31, 2018
The fans have spoken and given us the Final Four images of the 2017-18 year.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 31, 2018
Now, we need your help to chose the finalists.
THE FINAL FOUR » https://t.co/htFd5ST2aT#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/o9njVHNtWB
#BranhamBoys 💼SZN@kbug_dash pic.twitter.com/TKi7Y7w47J— Derrick Ryan (@DRtheMighty) July 31, 2018
"Coach Arico has this team ready to win championships." - Jenny Ryan on @KBA_GoBlue and her return to U-M. https://t.co/9ZJnLE12Rg #goblue pic.twitter.com/7fyCcXnJpA— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) July 31, 2018
Looking forward to our first full academic year at the new facility #GoBlue #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/xIAPGFLJYp— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) July 31, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Higdon Gives Update on Running Back, Quarterback Battle
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Breaking Down Each Position Battle Entering Camp
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Offers Rolling in for Cole Bajema
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Memphis-Based Broadcaster Talks Shea Patterson
• Adam Gorney, Michigan Football Recruiting: QB Cade McNamara Back From Michigan Visit
---
