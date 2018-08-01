"Adding [junior] Shea Patterson and all his accolades has only made the competition better for the guys who are already here. They know they have to beat the expectations, standards and intensity to really raise their game and become the starting quarterback. They’re building off that hype and that challenge, and they all want to make a name for themself. Shea’s mental capacity and the way he attacks the game, though, has stood out. It’s a significant jump he’s made throughout his career. He’s also a vocal guy and leads by his actions. You can see in his workouts why he has the hype he has — the guy keeps plays alive."

— Michigan senior running back Karan Higdon, on U-M's quarterback situation.