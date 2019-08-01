The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 1
No. 6 in the NFL -- and going into his 20th season. 🙌#GoBlue | #ProBlue | @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/uuJBgmmXQ6— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 1, 2019
Before there was Anthony Carter in Ann Arbor, Jim Smith was an All-American wide receiver catching passes for the maize & blue. Billy “White Shoes” Johnson had nothing on Smitty’s TD dance!!🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/jGzxJW9efa— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 1, 2019
Michigan wide receivers showing up big 👀 pic.twitter.com/4CPu206cNr— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 31, 2019
How many rings? 💍💍💍💍💍💍— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 1, 2019
And now @TomBrady is No. 6 on the #NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/QCLibPNzKW
How tough was 1976 All-American wide receiver Jim Smith? Not only did he wear a linebacker’s number, he also wore a LB’s face mask.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 1, 2019
〽️🏈3️⃣7️⃣💪@umichBentley @Misopogon pic.twitter.com/Oe0BP9PDdO
@Ronnieb_8 headed off for year 2! Good to my guy and the rest of the Wolverine family!! You know the saying. #PA+E=GP pic.twitter.com/tGib1PqE4z— Aaron Bell (@abellboys) July 31, 2019
Congrats to a Great Michigan Man! https://t.co/2Kgx1xdUy7— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) July 31, 2019
August 1, 2019 Happy Birthday Matt Dyson - https://t.co/WYfyjRdyOE pic.twitter.com/CXxUQa1r0b— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 1, 2019
We Gone Be Alright☝🏾— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) August 1, 2019
Report day for training camp tomorrow!— Cornelius Johnson (@CorneliusNation) July 31, 2019
I’m going off the grid for a minute 🚀 #UnheardOf
My man really blew a kiss after he ran by the DB 😂💋 https://t.co/4KxR60gUSb— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) July 31, 2019
I’d have thrown my cleats in the trash and rode on home 😭🤘🏽〽️ https://t.co/cWraiLMCg2— Cam McGrone 💪🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) August 1, 2019
Happy birthday to the worlds best dude! I love you coach Don! Miss you man! pic.twitter.com/vYVIl2ekIO— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) July 31, 2019
You don't want to miss out on all the action at Yost this season!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 31, 2019
Today is the FINAL day to renew your season tickets for the 2019-20 season.
RENEW TODAY » https://t.co/RpEahRr7KM#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Ba4VxJzGBn
Introducing our 2019-20 season ticket holder gift!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 31, 2019
Today is the FINAL day to renew your tickets.
BUY HERE » https://t.co/RpEahRr7KM#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2slb8dIAmg
Clear Mind ! FOCUSED 🙏🏾— King Ruiz 🐻 (@_OverCees) August 1, 2019
U of M Apparel Up To 30-70% Off ... https://t.co/ZEM9uupCKP #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kFNqU6qbLf— Michigan Football - UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) July 31, 2019
NFL rookies when they realize they have to give Uncle Sam half pic.twitter.com/QAtNkuF8IT— Stephen Spanellis (@Big_Spanellis78) July 31, 2019
Sunset over Palmer Field. 🌇 pic.twitter.com/fJDUuZHim7— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 1, 2019
Teamwork. #goblue 〽️🏀🙌 pic.twitter.com/N9TnEZWo8A— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) July 31, 2019
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Four-Star Safety Makari Paige Talks Commitment, Position, Recruiting Others
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: West Bloomfield Coach Ron Bellamy on Makari Paige's Ability, Potential
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: 6-Foot-8 Junior Tackle Caleb Tiernan Talks BBQ Visit
• Mike Singer, Contributing Writer: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2021 LB Damon Owens on U-M Visit
• Kurt Warner, NFL.com: 2019 NFL Season: Tom Brady, Drew Brees Still top QB Rankings
