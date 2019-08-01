News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We gone be alright."
— Michigan junior cornerback Ambry Thomas on Twitter on Wednesday night, after head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed at Big Ten Media Days that he is currently 'working through something.'

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Four-Star Safety Makari Paige Talks Commitment, Position, Recruiting Others

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: West Bloomfield Coach Ron Bellamy on Makari Paige's Ability, Potential

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: 6-Foot-8 Junior Tackle Caleb Tiernan Talks BBQ Visit

• Mike Singer, Contributing Writer: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2021 LB Damon Owens on U-M Visit

• Kurt Warner, NFL.com: 2019 NFL Season: Tom Brady, Drew Brees Still top QB Rankings

