The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 10
Tweets of the day
#CountdownToKickoff: 2️⃣3️⃣— IMG Audio (@IMGAudio) August 9, 2018
THE POSE 🤚
On 11/2️⃣3️⃣/91 @DesmondHoward struck the @HeismanTrophy pose as @UMichFootball dismantled its rival 31-3‼️#GoBlue 〽️🏈 | #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/zhbTutas37
Tonight I’m on one of my favorite shows @Detroiters at 10:30ET on Comedy Central. Watch me Fowling for charity, I had a blast! (Yes, I got too into it.) pic.twitter.com/ZjrPUPSmwS— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) August 9, 2018
CONGRATS, COACH!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 9, 2018
Red Berenson to be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame!
READ » https://t.co/wYNU7pUnqw#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3DKmxjG1JQ
Two-time All-American ✅— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 9, 2018
Michigan single-season record-holder in goals and hat tricks ✅
Most career points by a Michigan player in @NHL ✅
Two-time NCAA championship coach ✅
Congrats to @umichhockey legend Red Berenson on being elected to the USHHOF! #TBT pic.twitter.com/QL2i6lRmgl
It’s @aidanhutch28‘s 18th BIRTHDAY! Happy Birthday to our favorite guy ever who had the audacity to make me a football fanatic, a sports photographer and the luckiest mom on earth 😲💕 Kick some ass in camp today 👊🏻#canistillbringcupcakes 🙈 XO 😘@UMichFootball @chutch97 pic.twitter.com/LqjPAlxs9O— 〽️elissa Hutchinson (@MelissaHutch_) August 9, 2018
Happy birthday @aidanhutch28 left me some big shoes to fill brodie, ball out this year🤟🏽🏈 pic.twitter.com/5hs6Yrk7bG— Aeron Latham (@TheAeronCruz) August 9, 2018
Blessed to have turned 19 on this special day🎉 Thank you for the birthday wishes. I truly appreciate it. I Couldn’t nor wouldn’t ask for more. #Allsmiles— David DeJulius (@DavidDejulius) August 9, 2018
I’m tellin ya, @CoachJim4UM is so funny in tonight’s episode of #Detroiters. Ya gatta watch it! https://t.co/0xvoP3Ugvm— Sam Richardson (@SamRichardson) August 10, 2018
Jim Harbaugh on @Detroiters.— Wolverine Sounds (@WolverineSounds) August 10, 2018
Awesome. pic.twitter.com/XFYqhgr1uy
Beautiful day here at @IslandHillsGC! Halfway through our first annual @jmo_foundation golf outing...let’s hope the back 9 is a little more forgiving 🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/za3UKhfCKm— Jordan Morgan (@JustJMo) August 9, 2018
I got to be a real Wolverine! I love the pads & how they made me look like grant John buck chase. I look like my team! I look just like all my football friends & i never knew i could! I look like a football player!— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) August 9, 2018
I am grateful & thank you Aaron & JT & Sonny & Jim and everybody! pic.twitter.com/P9xSnl5Pld
Welkome to the Freaksho 🤗 pic.twitter.com/CfGHEtP2Uf— Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) August 9, 2018
Gotta have some cake after practice! Happy birthday @KBA_GoBlue! #goblue #family 〽️🏀🎉 pic.twitter.com/ffmh0mx4Lr— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) August 9, 2018
When you see that follower count keep going up.... #goblue pic.twitter.com/MypYfqZRMj— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) August 9, 2018
We need some really B1G rings 💍 pic.twitter.com/aTupAi5GD8— Gabriel Newburg (@Gabe_Newburg) August 9, 2018
2014: 2:05.93— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) August 9, 2018
2018: 1:56.55
Hard work works. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wN5cWfRCgZ
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Interim Coach Saddi Washington on Beilein, More
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Scrimmage Footage
• Austin Fox and Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: 5 Players Discuss Beilein's Absence, Spain Trip
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Colin Castleton Breaks Hand, Won't Play in Spain
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Team is in Good Hands With Saddi Washington
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Practice Report: 'Phenomenal Change' on Offensive Line
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook