"I am not John Beilein — nobody is. He's the guru and the all-time excellent CEO. After being here two, going on three years here, I hope I am able to absorb some of that greatness. Coach has a very definite blueprint that works. The secret in the sauce is there, but at the same time, I've got to be me. In order for it to come out authentically, I understand what coach wants to get accomplished here. But then I have to put my special sauce on it so I can uniquely deliver it — same message; just a different delivery."

— Interim basketball coach Saddi Washington, on filling in for John Beilein while he recovers from double bypass surgery.