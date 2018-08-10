Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 10

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Saddi Washington will be in his third year at Michigan in 2018-19.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I am not John Beilein — nobody is. He's the guru and the all-time excellent CEO. After being here two, going on three years here, I hope I am able to absorb some of that greatness. Coach has a very definite blueprint that works. The secret in the sauce is there, but at the same time, I've got to be me. In order for it to come out authentically, I understand what coach wants to get accomplished here. But then I have to put my special sauce on it so I can uniquely deliver it — same message; just a different delivery."
— Interim basketball coach Saddi Washington, on filling in for John Beilein while he recovers from double bypass surgery.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Interim Coach Saddi Washington on Beilein, More

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Scrimmage Footage

• Austin Fox and Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: 5 Players Discuss Beilein's Absence, Spain Trip

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Colin Castleton Breaks Hand, Won't Play in Spain

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Team is in Good Hands With Saddi Washington

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Practice Report: 'Phenomenal Change' on Offensive Line

---

