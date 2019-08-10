The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 10
Tweets of the day
The offense and defense have been trading wins back and forth early in camp.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 10, 2019
We're making each other better every day.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/m4YJ1Y5fFq
How could I forget that we are 22 @GeraldWhite days from the start of the 2019 〽️🏈 Season?!?!?!?— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 9, 2019
Here’s one of 2️⃣2️⃣’s more famous TD’s:https://t.co/Pj0YBSA52W
Here’s another:
GO BLUE!!🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/fQGJOv1Qi1
This is only the beginning!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/tZPTqoVP9i— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 10, 2019
Newly minted @umichbball head coach @JuwanHoward chats with our @JohnnyKaneFSD while taking in the sights at Comerica Park. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IeH4fs0d1X— FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) August 10, 2019
Elite 2020 guard Nimari Burnett tells us he'll visit Michigan Sept. 8 weekend ... shaping up to be a big one for Juwan Howard and Co.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) August 9, 2019
Michigan wide receivers showing up big 👀 pic.twitter.com/tun861mJlz— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 9, 2019
Coming very soon to a 📪 near you... #GoBlue #MDen pic.twitter.com/CoYI0ddGs3— The M Den (@TheMDen) August 9, 2019
Rudolph 👉 Gentry = @steelers TD!— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 10, 2019
📺: #TBvsPIT on NFL Network (or check local listings) pic.twitter.com/34rgWk6ice
Our new performance center has helped improve the day-to-day health and welfare of our student-athletes. 🏡#BestChanceU | #LeadersAndBest | #WINNINGEST pic.twitter.com/qLU6PQavIi— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 9, 2019
#Michigan fans, get all the latest behind-the-scenes info in fall camp by signing up today: https://t.co/bmrQExRsoh pic.twitter.com/I6a6zRBEMz— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 9, 2019
Dear @UMichFootball,— Mean Joe Bean (@GABlueBean) August 9, 2019
Please bring back the yellow pom poms for our big home games this year, ND, MSU, and OSU. They make a huge difference.
Sincerely,
A fan that wants the 110 thousand fans at the Big House to make an impact on the outcome of football games pic.twitter.com/PiQ0MaRzPw
I appreciate all the Love!! It’s truly a blessing to reach year 20, but it’s not about me. It’s a testament to God, my family, friends and all those who support me in which I’m so grateful for because I wouldn’t be where nor who I am today without that support. #GODSPLAN #YEAR20— David DeJulius (@DavidDejulius) August 10, 2019
Another 〽️ichigan Birthday today! Happy Birthday @DavidDejulius! 〽️🏀🎂 #LetsRage pic.twitter.com/eH9zcgV3nX— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) August 9, 2019
Lots of good QB play last night from young guns recently entering the league. Just don’t forget. All of them are still chasing this guy AGAIN this season. pic.twitter.com/0K9t4grcTy— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) August 9, 2019
Michigan teen who's undergone over 100 surgeries meets his hero, Tom Brady https://t.co/OcM7mM6ZT0— Prout Family (@gardens8) August 9, 2019
August 10, 2019 Happy Birthday Anniversary Terry Barr - https://t.co/vyCTEQi5FW pic.twitter.com/uQ1YY4aH9u— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 10, 2019
August 9, 2019
Happy 19th Birthday to my favorite guy and the most humble Leo I’ve ever known! Your sun is Fire, your moon is Fire, your name means Fire...I chose the name but the stars chose you and I would say it’s all pretty fitting 〽️💕Kick camp’s ass! XO @aidanhutch97 @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/VIjajBNXBf— Melissa Hutchinson (@MelissaHutch_) August 9, 2019
Introducing our newcomers for the 2019-20 season!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 9, 2019
READ | https://t.co/vWDV7K3tO3#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/APghdv4ZfN
U-M is once again near the top of Kiplinger’s latest list of the Best Values in Public Colleges: https://t.co/6nzWTklz9e pic.twitter.com/B17zA6itkp— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 9, 2019
A perfect summer day on campus ⛅️ pic.twitter.com/CMY1vxaspG— Michigan Pathology (@UMichPath) August 9, 2019
The makings of a perfect promo day = photos, B1G personalities, puppies and babies!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) August 9, 2019
*Warning: cuteness overload with 🐶 and 👶 in this vlog! *#GoBlue 〽️ | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/yy5A72hAVg
What an experience to have @FCBarcelona on our campus -- and on our pitch. pic.twitter.com/64w3nTqPgw— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 9, 2019
2019! pic.twitter.com/8YV5K9autC— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) August 9, 2019
.@hbrown_5 and @CanBball are back at it this afternoon, taking on Argentina at 2:30 p.m.!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) August 9, 2019
Watch: https://t.co/Xrfkc2B6d7 #Lima2019 #goblue pic.twitter.com/HWvMcVwwNr
Go behind the scenes with us as we pulled out all the stops for our promo shoot yesterday!#GoBlue 〽️ | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/CqhkwxPKdZ— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) August 9, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Four Wolverines Discuss how Fall Camp has Been Going so far
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Friday Player Interviews: What we Learned
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Football Fall Camp Notes — Early Standouts, More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Walker Kessler, Nimari Burnett set Visits
• Matthew Terelle, FantasyPros: Zach Gentry Catches Touchdown in win
---
