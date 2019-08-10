“I realize it’s my senior year and my main mindset has been just to win. I won’t ever get today’s practice back, nor will I get another camp next year. I’m realizing I won’t get these opportunities again, and I’m trying to make it translate and make every rep count. I’ve been trying to stress how important every practice is to the younger guys too — I know they get long and repetitive, but these reps are so important because they translate over to the field.”

— Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp on Friday night