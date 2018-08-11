Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 11

Junior defensive end Rashan Gary said he's been impressed with freshman offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield so far in practice.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Coach [Ed] Warinner has simplified everything for us, because he’s such a good teacher. He tells us what we need to do and what we should look for in meetings, and explains it to us so well. He has all these different concepts and ideas, but breaks them down to these simple looks, so we never have to think while we’re out on the field and can just react."
— Junior left guard Ben Bredeson on Friday night, referring to new offensive line coach Ed Warinner.
