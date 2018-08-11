The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 11
Tweets of the day
September 1st can’t come soon enough! 😈😈💙〽️#GoBlue #BeatND #SuckitBradyQuinn pic.twitter.com/CXNccodrYP— Alexa 〽️💙 (@GoBlueLexi117) August 10, 2018
Is it football season YET??? pic.twitter.com/PEOhjIJoSV— angelique (@chengelis) August 11, 2018
Congrats to @UMichFootball LB Noah Furbush, the Wolverines 2018 National Scholar-Athlete Award nominee!— Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) August 10, 2018
PS - Noah is an aerospace engineering major. No big deal. 🚀umich#CampbellTrophy #FootballMatters pic.twitter.com/mN0visNGax
“He’s been well-coached at Michigan. He’s polished. He’s got a great motor. It’s why we traded up to get him. He’s exactly what we thought he was. He’s going to continue to get better." - @Raiders HC Jon Gruden— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 10, 2018
Keep working, @mohurstjr! | #ProBlue https://t.co/9Ga5t27uxE
💪 @Bmone90— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 10, 2018
This marks the second year in a row that Bryan Mone has been included on the annual watch list. This award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Ujb077Pvep
How cool is this?— Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) August 10, 2018
Rams vs. Ravens: Nick & Nate Holley plus Chris Wormley all on the same field tonight in an NFL game. All former Whitmer Panthers. (Pic from Jerry Bell) pic.twitter.com/7QjxPAgiGq
Lakeland ➡️ Belle Tire ➡️ @USAHockeyNTDP ➡️ @umichhockey ➡️ @griffinshockey ➡️ @DetroitRedWings— Michael Caples (@michaelcaples) August 10, 2018
Today's contract signing is the latest in a long list of accomplishments for @Dylanlarkin39, and they've all happened right here at home.
📝 | https://t.co/TOQlUYR2VF pic.twitter.com/Y8vhysPZGj
Congrats on the extension, Larks! #ProBlue https://t.co/k42KRLiTpw— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 10, 2018
Who you love ,and what you love! #Goblue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/4JcjkM2GOU— T R E N T E J O N E S🥀 (@trentejones01) August 11, 2018
Right now.🦍 the 〽️ way🤞🏽@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/gKekOvhFbl— Denver “Humble Beast” Warren (@drippy_D1) August 10, 2018
Head coaches Jerry Clayton & James Henry are excited to officially welcome the FULL incoming class of Wolverines joining us this fall!— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 10, 2018
MEN: https://t.co/RFJTxv7oCO
WOMEN: https://t.co/WnHwWj7RYF#NewBlue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vMo445IiVu
Going to make up for all them nights my momma cried 💯 @Recru1t1ng_Guru pic.twitter.com/DiVjXLJ0kT— Kevon Billingsley (@nolimitkevooo) August 10, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
