Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-12 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 12

Michigan begins its season Sept. 1 at Notre Dame.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Coach Yak [Luke Yaklich] has been on me every single practice on defense. It’s difficult because there are such high level players here. I’m guarding [redshirt junior guard] Charles Matthews every single practice, but it’s good because I’m competing out there and learning a lot."
— Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis.

Headlines

---

{{ article.author_name }}