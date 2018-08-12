The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 12
Tweets of the day
Only three weeks until kickoff! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LeX3D8VybW— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 12, 2018
Michigan finished last season tied at first with the highest team tackling grade. pic.twitter.com/1gTqEEk63D— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 11, 2018
Is Michigan's defense the best in the country?https://t.co/p9EuKtMbHx pic.twitter.com/qf4IvTYgbF— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 11, 2018
Ignas Brazdeikis is going to have a big impact this year for Michigan basketball ... https://t.co/6ox52BDCHO— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) August 11, 2018
Don’t know what i did right but thank you GOD........ 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/o3QejXOaLE— Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) August 11, 2018
“It just doesn’t get much better than this group.. “great time today @umichwrestling golf 🏌️ outing . @StevanMicic @Hobbit216 @Malikthemessiah @AmeenHamdan @termn8r13 @jmo_133 @CliffKeenWC Go Blue ! pic.twitter.com/6Epe4seHIu— Mike Amine~M5 (@mike_amine) August 11, 2018
Our 22nd annual Wolverine Wrestling Classic is underway! A beautiful day in Ann Arbor! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BGI3mWwzoC— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) August 11, 2018
I'm a big fan of the @LittleLeague World Series and am so excited for @HallyVogelWXYZ as her nephew is on the team headed back to Williamsport! They look loaded, and with the experience from last year, they could make a run! Good luck boys! pic.twitter.com/25hjsTwM79— Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) August 11, 2018
FINAL: Michigan 6, Air Force 1 (exhibition)#thisTEAMcan #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/rFhIj4cTDC— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) August 11, 2018
🙌 @umichwbball’s Deja Church received as much as she gave to the EDGE participants.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 11, 2018
STORY » https://t.co/P7EUxXmuaz#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Y7M88chxjK
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Brazdeikis Ready to Make an Immediate Impact
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Athletics Looking Into Potential Shoe Sales Violation
• Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Lifestyle: Yahoo Sports' top 25: No. 15 — Michigan
• Andrew Olson, Saturday Tradition: WATCH: Michigan DE Rashan Gary Raves QB Shea Patterson 'can do Everything'
• Zack Moran, Detroit Jock City: Michigan Football's Savior: QB Shea Patterson
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook