Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-13 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 13

Prhu1f9mvfj7msmt6p33
Belleville (Mich.) High three-star linebacker Tyrece Woods committed to U-M last night.
Photo by Brandon Brown
Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Tweets of the day

I3rkubuus4i7ss2sea54

Quote of the day

"I'm a Michigan Man. All Glory to God!! I'm 100000% COMMITTED. #GoBlue"
— Belleville (Mich.) High three-star linebacker Tyrece Woods on Twitter Sunday night.

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Tyrece Woods Goes Blue

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Impressive Jordan Poole Shooting Drill, More

• Peter Arango, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football Enters 2018 With Talent, Question Marks

• David Noe, Maize N Brew: 20 Days 'til ND: Luke's at it Again With Another Michigan Football Hype Countdown Video

• Daniel Plocher, Maize N Brew: Michigan Needs Donovan Peoples-Jones to Have a big 2018

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}