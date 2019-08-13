The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 13
Tweets of the day
Top 5 Top 5 Top 5‼️ @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/uXqcxYbjLs— Nimari Burnett (@NimariBurnett) August 12, 2019
🔵🔵🔵#GoBlue 〽️ x @lewisjewelery pic.twitter.com/lK12hxvrw7— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 12, 2019
As we gear up for another amazing season in Ann Arbor, we’re looking to get some valuable feedback from our most dedicated fans. If you can, please answer the following questions as we look to create the best experience for YOU. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0e5478UD1e— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 12, 2019
What does @philsteele042 think about @SheaPatterson_1 and the QB position for @UMichFootball— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) August 12, 2019
.@Johnubacon "Overtime" provides an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at Jim Harbaugh's relationship with his players at Michigan. A review here. https://t.co/AQ9CFpDGHb— Bill Bender (@BillBender92) August 12, 2019
Not only is Training Camp off to a helluva start, it gets even better when I can steal a few moments with my fam! #FootballKids #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Qa5X356pOX— Ben McDaniels (@Coach_BenMcD) August 13, 2019
August 13, 2019 Happy Birthday Elvis Grbac - https://t.co/zAHfyEvQ7e pic.twitter.com/JzBhps2TF0— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 13, 2019
CB Darion Green-Warren has some #B1G visits lined up. The 4-star talks #WeAre #PennState, #Michigan #GoBlue & #Huskers #GBR with @adamgorney: https://t.co/WGHGkLB3H1 pic.twitter.com/hSERIyoa5R— Rivals (@Rivals) August 12, 2019
"Kudos to the NCAA" are words that should never be said. Ever. https://t.co/gkO7gMeb8J— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 12, 2019
Go behind the scenes with @RjBarrett6 & @_iggy_braz in their new threads at the @nba Rookie Shoot 📸🔥 pic.twitter.com/8FvXHBBazg— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 12, 2019
🆕2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ Top 🔟 Revealed!— Rivals (@Rivals) August 13, 2019
📽️ We start the 2020 #RivalsRankingWeek with the unveiling of the New & Updated #Rivals100 Top 10!
👉 Check out the Top 10 & Full Rankings Week schedule HERE: https://t.co/pJGRlvmXGa pic.twitter.com/tAL988GBf7
Some new artwork I cooked up for @NimariBurnett after he narrowed his list down to 5 Schools🔥...— Bus, the Art Guy🍊 (@BillionBus) August 12, 2019
Is it heat? 👀🎨 pic.twitter.com/DPbwVkknT0
Like if you're just excited as we are for hockey season to start!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xE6m2bgkOz— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 12, 2019
Gotta go with former Michigan dmen— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) August 13, 2019
Jacob Trouba and Zach Werenski in a tie for first !
〽️ Go Blue ! https://t.co/ljTW1jAjW7
Take a look back at Saturday's game between @FCBarcelona and @en_sscnapoli at our Big House!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 13, 2019
First-class, all around. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/npovwxqGOL
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF Extra: More Fall Camp Tidbits (Aug. 12)
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show, Full Show
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A Full Recap of Last Week's Michigan Fall Camp Coverage, Recruiting & More
• Ashley Bastock, Toledo Blade: Five-Star Guard Burnett Puts Michigan in his top Five
• Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com: Michigan, Oregon, Florida Lead the way for Four-Star DB Henry Gray
