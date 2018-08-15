Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 15

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan kicks off its season on Sept. 1 at Notre Dame.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I think Michigan's defense is good enough to pitch a shutout on the road [against Notre Dame on Sept. 1]. I really do"
— The Huge Show's Bill Simonson yesterday afternoon.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh, Don Brown News & Views

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Khaleke Hudson Offers Practice Tidbits, Patterson Info

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: No Loose Lips in Schembechler

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A Look at the Status of Every Former Michigan Football Player in the NFL

• Joe Cowley, Chicago Sun-Times: Bulls Continue Adding Bodies for Training Camp, Signing Guard Derrick Walton Jr.

Question of the day

• Which tight end do you think will have the most receiving yards this season?

