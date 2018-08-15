The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 15
Tweets of the day
Hey, @CoachJim4UM, how you feeling about the QB position?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 14, 2018
(Spoiler: @UMichFootball fans are going to like the answer.) pic.twitter.com/szOJmiuhC3
How talented is the @UMichFootball defense?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 14, 2018
So talented, @FBCoachDBrown has thought, "Wow, that was fast!" more than once. pic.twitter.com/uA75CAmaH5
Anything else? Or do you want to see the trophies too?? 12-0 #JUSTWIN pic.twitter.com/vgTIlElqep— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) August 14, 2018
OFFICIAL: The Bulls have signed guard Derrick Walton Jr.— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 14, 2018
READ: https://t.co/ytYuhXEHbv pic.twitter.com/avkgs8xq7u
I understand why the Big Ten wants to have a presence in NYC, but forcing one program each season to give up a home league game to play at MSG doesn't make sense.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 14, 2018
When someone from the media asks you about chicken 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RCDfM6oBSd— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) August 14, 2018
Let’s keep pushing, fam! 💪🏾 https://t.co/qxZbwwkoBM— Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) August 14, 2018
All quiet at Canham — for now. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OwyPHZc3l5— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) August 14, 2018
Only a week until the first official 2018 practice for the 2x defending Big Ten champion Michigan women's XC team #Team40 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/u5AA0bKoa1— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 14, 2018
#ProBlue https://t.co/MOisSSQgtM— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 14, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh, Don Brown News & Views
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Khaleke Hudson Offers Practice Tidbits, Patterson Info
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: No Loose Lips in Schembechler
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A Look at the Status of Every Former Michigan Football Player in the NFL
• Joe Cowley, Chicago Sun-Times: Bulls Continue Adding Bodies for Training Camp, Signing Guard Derrick Walton Jr.
