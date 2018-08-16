The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 16
Former U-M Players in Action in NFL Preseason Games Tonight:
• 7:30 — Philadelphia Eagles (DE Brandon Graham) @ New England Patriots (QB Tom Brady, FB Henry Poggi)
• 8:00 — New York Jets (RB Thomas Rawls, CB Jeremy Clark, OT Ben Braden) @ Washington Redskins (OG Kyle Kalis)
• 8:00 — Pittsburgh Steelers (RB Fitz Toussaint, P Matt Wile) @ Green Bay Packers (FB Joe Kerridge)
Tweets of the day
It is time to separate the wheat from the chaff, the starters from the backups, and get ready to play a @UMichFootball schedule that begins in South Bend, Indiana and ends in Columbus, Ohio.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 15, 2018
It’s time: https://t.co/4d8cQn3HSA#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0pXsZP0aAY
We know this offensive line needs to perform at a high level.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 16, 2018
The big guys are ready to roll. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xf3M1m0WIv
He's awesome....— Kirbs (@MGoBuilder) August 15, 2018
Wasn't he on Sopranos? https://t.co/e4AL2ZF1VK
Atlanta to Ann Arbor haha @QuavoStuntin https://t.co/6sDQgaqNES— Christopher Hinton (@Thechrishinton) August 15, 2018
- @benchmason42, fully focused. -#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oJcbx2CdUv— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 15, 2018
Crisler Arena floor undergoing a summer freshen up. @umichbball @umichwbball not far away. pic.twitter.com/fPakvp3Eh5— Ed Kengerski (@EdUofM) August 15, 2018
#Michigan is up to five commitments on the DL in 2019, so what’s next? Could the Wolverines finish with a second five-star prospect in the group? https://t.co/feF4KxHOoj pic.twitter.com/G5x9sKiA83— Adam Ghabour (@Qb9Adam) August 15, 2018
Following a yearlong renovation, U-M's North Campus Recreation Building is set to reopen on Sept. 4: https://t.co/DHGKYqzrb2— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 15, 2018
(via @UmichRecSports) pic.twitter.com/FnKdVAKZB7
#WallpaperWednesday 〽️🏒#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WkP6w7KeT1— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 15, 2018
NEWS | @MelyssaLombardi has bolstered her coaching staff with the addition of Sierra Romero as UO's volunteer assistant! Romero was a 4X all-American and national POY during a phenomenal playing career at Michigan. Welcome to Oregon! #GoDucks— Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) August 16, 2018
RELEASE ➡️ https://t.co/T5Ek5pSZZm pic.twitter.com/ISoo5HzWsD
A “relaxing” afternoon...— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) August 15, 2018
How do we look, @UMichWaterPolo? pic.twitter.com/By3QSTJU47
ICYMI we announced last week the full incoming classes for the 2018-19 academic year.— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 15, 2018
And the men's group has now grown by 1...
Welcome to grad transfer Jack Lint!
MEN: https://t.co/RFJTxv7oCO
WOMEN: https://t.co/WnHwWj7RYF pic.twitter.com/kPORc3ufup
No better place to play than Michigan.#PlayLaxDay #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/7KFEHMjILs— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) August 15, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Mike Zordich Loves his Group, Assesses Each Corner
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Targets and Commits Make Moves in Updated Rivals250
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: Corners Coach Mike Zordich
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Zordich, Moore Thrilled With Their Position Groups
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: Who Will Lead U-M in Passing Yards?
---
