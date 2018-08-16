Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-16 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 16

I3rkubuus4i7ss2sea54
Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Gtmlhdckhoazrunc3gy9
Mike Zordich has been with Jim Harbaugh his entire tenure in Ann Arbor.
Brandon Brown

Former U-M Players in Action in NFL Preseason Games Tonight:

• 7:30 — Philadelphia Eagles (DE Brandon Graham) @ New England Patriots (QB Tom Brady, FB Henry Poggi)

• 8:00 — New York Jets (RB Thomas Rawls, CB Jeremy Clark, OT Ben Braden) @ Washington Redskins (OG Kyle Kalis)

• 8:00 — Pittsburgh Steelers (RB Fitz Toussaint, P Matt Wile) @ Green Bay Packers (FB Joe Kerridge)

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He’s good. He’s a really good football player, so he should answer the bell — the bell should be his. He’s that good, and I think that’s what you’re going to see this fall, as you did last year. He’s good."
— Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich, on junior CB Lavert Hill.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Mike Zordich Loves his Group, Assesses Each Corner

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Targets and Commits Make Moves in Updated Rivals250

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: Corners Coach Mike Zordich

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Zordich, Moore Thrilled With Their Position Groups

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: Who Will Lead U-M in Passing Yards?

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}