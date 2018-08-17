The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 17
Former Wolverines in Preseason NFL Action Tonight
• 7:00 — Kansas City Chiefs (QB Chad Henne and WR Jehu Chesson) @ Atlanta Falcons
• 7:00 — New York Giants (OG Patrick Omameh) @ Detroit Lions (QB Jake Rudock and C Graham Glasgow)
• 7:30 — Buffalo Bills @ Cleveland Browns (S Jabrill Peppers)
• 7:30 — Miami Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers (WR Devin Funchess)
• 8:00 — Arizona Cardinals (C Mason Cole) @ New Orleans Saints
Tweets of the day
Whether in Ann Arbor or somewhere around the world, there is an immense feeling of pride that comes along with seeing that maize and blue block M. pic.twitter.com/5z2w7iQ0Bt— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 16, 2018
Before heading on our Spain trip we had a wonderful meeting with @TeamRWB Mike Erwin — talking all things leadership & beyond.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 17, 2018
Thanks & #GoBlue Mike! pic.twitter.com/kYoOVOW57D
Special moment for me to have my college coach, Bob Donewald, stop through practice this week. And today he put my son through the paces. I think he was a little easier on Caleb than he was on me back in the day. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ozFEKZUCZI— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) August 17, 2018
May any negative energy trying to bring you down come to an end. May the dark thoughts, the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind. May clarity replace confusion. May hope replace fear. May blessings fill your life. #Blessed— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) August 16, 2018
Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/lzwTuiewCr— bits (@bits93) August 16, 2018
Beyond excited to announce that I will continuing my academic and athletic career at THE University of 〽️ichigan. Thank you to everyone that has supported me #GoBlue🔵#Whohasitbetterthanus #nobody @umichbaseball @erikbakich @cwfett @schnabelnick @pbrmichigan @Aaronfwilson pic.twitter.com/Z9aXq6UroA— Dylan Stanton (@Dstant_21) August 16, 2018
Chase Winovich | More than Just Heart and Hustle #100Days of #NFLDraft Prospects #Michigan #GoBlue https://t.co/Ieh66T1MGg— NFL Draft Geek (@NFLDraftGeek) August 17, 2018
G O D Never Fails ... @Recruit_Edits @CoachEugene10 pic.twitter.com/fHf49aZndz— Tirek Murphy Jr.™ (@Tirek_Jr) August 16, 2018
