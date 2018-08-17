Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-17 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Zoph3fu6892vrsrznxhc
Michigan begins its season Sept. 1 at Notre Dame.
Austin Fox

Former Wolverines in Preseason NFL Action Tonight

• 7:00 — Kansas City Chiefs (QB Chad Henne and WR Jehu Chesson) @ Atlanta Falcons

• 7:00 — New York Giants (OG Patrick Omameh) @ Detroit Lions (QB Jake Rudock and C Graham Glasgow)

• 7:30 — Buffalo Bills @ Cleveland Browns (S Jabrill Peppers)

• 7:30 — Miami Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers (WR Devin Funchess)

• 8:00 — Arizona Cardinals (C Mason Cole) @ New Orleans Saints

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"There are no egos and everyone works great together. We talk about all the situations on offense, but at the end of the day, everything runs through Coach. We want to put together the best offensive plan we can, while also putting the kids in the best position to be successful."
— Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore, on how Michigan's offensive staff has gelled together.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Thursday Thoughts: Practice Rumblings

• TheWolverine Staff: Michigan Football, Basketball, and Recruiting Noon Chat

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Don Brown Looking for More Bodies to Join 'the Core'

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: Sherrone Moore Talks new Offensive Staff

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: Who Will Lead U-M in Rushing Yards This Season?

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}