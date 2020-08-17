Blessed to wear the 25🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3toXehQkmZ

Texted a veteran Big Ten assistant today asking: Do you have any hope of playing this fall? His response: "Very little. Hard to reverse course. A lot of people would have to admit they screwed up."

Parents at Iowa, Nebraska, Penn St and Ohio St are pushing back. But that's not case at all B1G schools. "At this point, I have not had any parents voice frustration to me with the Big Ten's decision," a B1G head coach said. "They were genuinely concerned prior to the decision." https://t.co/qiYxf6dMbH

#B1G is aware of Justin Fields' ( @justnfields ) petition but has no comment at this time, per league spokesman. Fields' #WeWantToPlay petition has topped 150,000 signatures in six and a half hours.

Another full day of #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/dDbLKACJ8y

Go for the 🧹 https://t.co/Rs6tCR50hj

2022 5 stars announced tomorrow @rivals and on https://t.co/VhLpY35sag ! pic.twitter.com/d6VZuMn3uG

“Texted a veteran Big Ten assistant today asking: Do you have any hope of playing this fall? His response: ‘Very little. Hard to reverse course. A lot of people would have to admit they screwed up.’”

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook