The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 17
Tweets of the day
Blessed to wear the 25🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3toXehQkmZ— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) August 17, 2020
Texted a veteran Big Ten assistant today asking: Do you have any hope of playing this fall?— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) August 16, 2020
His response: "Very little. Hard to reverse course. A lot of people would have to admit they screwed up."
Parents at Iowa, Nebraska, Penn St and Ohio St are pushing back. But that's not case at all B1G schools.— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) August 16, 2020
"At this point, I have not had any parents voice frustration to me with the Big Ten's decision," a B1G head coach said. "They were genuinely concerned prior to the decision." https://t.co/qiYxf6dMbH
#B1G is aware of Justin Fields' (@justnfields) petition but has no comment at this time, per league spokesman. Fields' #WeWantToPlay petition has topped 150,000 signatures in six and a half hours.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 16, 2020
1. Gregory Rousseau, Miami— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 16, 2020
2. Carlos Basham Jr, Wake Forest
3. Chris Rumph II, Duke
4. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
5. Xavier Thomas, Clemson@PFF_Mike:https://t.co/6SiUiDtt0W
🐝— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 17, 2020
Another full day of #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/dDbLKACJ8y— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 16, 2020
Pre and Post TB12 Method 🚀🏈😁 pic.twitter.com/d7CkDqXawR— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 16, 2020
Uhhh none 😂😂 https://t.co/LvqZBk9Lvy— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 16, 2020
Hagelin #bucciovertimechallenge @Buccigross #NYIvsWSH pic.twitter.com/RmlbSONY1z— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) August 16, 2020
Go for the 🧹 https://t.co/Rs6tCR50hj— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 16, 2020
Early wakeup call tomorrow@MarkusAllen19 @Rodmoorejr 👀〽️— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 16, 2020
2022 5 stars announced tomorrow @rivals and on https://t.co/VhLpY35sag! pic.twitter.com/d6VZuMn3uG— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) August 16, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: U-M Offers Four-Star Wing
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Podcast: Donovan Edwards, August Recruiting Battles
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Franz Wagner Projected as Early Second-Round Pick in 2021 NBA Draft
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Watch Full Workout of Michigan K/P Commit Tommy Doman
