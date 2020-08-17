 Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman guard Jace Howard posted a picture of his No. 25 jersey yesterday.
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-17 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Texted a veteran Big Ten assistant today asking: Do you have any hope of playing this fall? His response: ‘Very little. Hard to reverse course. A lot of people would have to admit they screwed up.’”
— BlackandGold.com's Tom Dienhart yesterday on Twitter
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: U-M Offers Four-Star Wing

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Podcast: Donovan Edwards, August Recruiting Battles

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Franz Wagner Projected as Early Second-Round Pick in 2021 NBA Draft

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Watch Full Workout of Michigan K/P Commit Tommy Doman

• Justin Fields: #WeWantToPlay

