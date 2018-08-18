The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 18
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former Wolverines in NFL Preseason Action Today
• 1:00 — Jacksonville Jaguars (S Jarrod Wilson) @ Minnesota Vikings (LB Ben Gedeon)
• 4:00 — Oakland Raiders (CB Leon Hall, DT Mo Hurst) @ Los Angeles Rams (CB Blake Countess)
• 7:00 — Cincinnati Bengals (DT Ryan Glasgow) @ Dallas Cowboys (DE Taco Charlton, CB Jourdan Lewis)
• 8:00 — San Francisco 49ers (C Erik Magnuson) @ Houston Texans
• 8:00 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Tennessee Titans (LT Taylor Lewan)
• 9:05 — Chicago Bears @ Denver Broncos (TE Jake Butt, S Dymonte Thomas)
• 10:00 — Seattle Seahawks (WR Amara Darboh, DE Frank Clark, S Delano Hill) @ Los Angeles Chargers (OG Michael Schofield, CB Channing Stribling)
Tweets of the day
Love hearing people yelling #GoBlue as we stroll down Broadway, Chinatown, or Little Italy today. The Block 〽️ is not just any letter in the alphabet.#WhereverYouGo#TheMichiganDifference pic.twitter.com/6ZVf3HN4Le— Brian Wiseman (@_BrianWiseman) August 16, 2018
Espana here we come! #VamosAzul 🇺🇸🏀 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/HIofLXvYYe— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) August 17, 2018
2 weeks! 〽️— Courtney Avery (@CAvery5) August 18, 2018
Headed to South Bend in two weeks to cheer on @UMichFootball against Notre Dame? Join @UMClub_Michiana for a pep rally and pair of tailgates. https://t.co/Ftxel4ZkO6— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 17, 2018
I wish they would have chosen a more competitive game for Chris Webber to be an honorary captain. The last time Penn State came to the Big House, it lost to Michigan by 39.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) August 17, 2018
Looks like Ohio State's deadline to wrap up its investigation by Tuesday may have hit a couple of kinks.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 18, 2018
Chris Hinton is a machine. Just single-handily forced a 3&out. Sack, deflection, hurry (forced inc). GAC trails Lovett, 14-10. #ghsa— Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) August 18, 2018
GAC 24, Lovett 21 is the final. Chris Hinton had two sacks and two tipped passes. Interception by Choe Bryant-Strother sealed it for GAC. Jeff Rose rushed for two touchdowns, threw for another - 223 yards of total offense. @GDPsports #ghsa #hsfb #georgia @GPBsports— Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) August 18, 2018
Always a good battle against my brother @nickjhoops https://t.co/2FkH66YtiL— Christopher Hinton (@Thechrishinton) August 18, 2018
50 DAYS UNTIL PUCK DROP!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2FdtFY6Q1R— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 17, 2018
Just 2 WEEKS until the 2018 season opener at the Michigan Open!— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) August 17, 2018
📆 Friday, Aug 31
🕙 10AM
🗺️ Hudson Mills Metropark (Dexter, MI)
PLUS today's official practice #1 for the men #Team100 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nKiyqpQmOp
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Friday Night Presser: What we Learned
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Four Players Talk Fall Camp, Notre Dame Game
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: Who Will Lead U-M in Receiving Yards?
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Metellus Intent on Fixing his 'man Coverage Weakness'
• WXYZ: Chris Webber Hints at Return to Michigan on Instagram
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook