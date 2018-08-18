Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-18 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Bhiuqcjbvdgtggn7t2op
Junior cornerback Lavert Hill is widely viewed as one of the best CBs in the entire country.
Getty Images

Former Wolverines in NFL Preseason Action Today

• 1:00 — Jacksonville Jaguars (S Jarrod Wilson) @ Minnesota Vikings (LB Ben Gedeon)

• 4:00 — Oakland Raiders (CB Leon Hall, DT Mo Hurst) @ Los Angeles Rams (CB Blake Countess)

• 7:00 — Cincinnati Bengals (DT Ryan Glasgow) @ Dallas Cowboys (DE Taco Charlton, CB Jourdan Lewis)

• 8:00 — San Francisco 49ers (C Erik Magnuson) @ Houston Texans

• 8:00 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Tennessee Titans (LT Taylor Lewan)

• 9:05 — Chicago Bears @ Denver Broncos (TE Jake Butt, S Dymonte Thomas)

• 10:00 — Seattle Seahawks (WR Amara Darboh, DE Frank Clark, S Delano Hill) @ Los Angeles Chargers (OG Michael Schofield, CB Channing Stribling)

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I went into the spring knowing man coverage was one of my weaknesses. I need to make sure it's not a weakness anymore."
— Junior safety Josh Metellus on Friday night.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Friday Night Presser: What we Learned

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Four Players Talk Fall Camp, Notre Dame Game

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: Who Will Lead U-M in Receiving Yards?

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Metellus Intent on Fixing his 'man Coverage Weakness'

• WXYZ: Chris Webber Hints at Return to Michigan on Instagram

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}