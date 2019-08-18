The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 18
Tweets of the day
.@UMichFootball kicks off the 2019 season in exactly two weeks! pic.twitter.com/tPUCkHkvat— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 17, 2019
Didn’t someone ask about toilet paper the other day?— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 17, 2019
I got your TP right here - courtesy of Steve Smith & Eric Kattus!! pic.twitter.com/BSPxE55wMY
One more clip of Smitty.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 17, 2019
Dude was so ahead of his time! He could hit the home run on any play - through the air or on the ground!👍👍 pic.twitter.com/VtlpHJbqpq
We are now 13 Larry Cipa days from the start of the 2019 〽️🏈 Season.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 18, 2019
At the start of the 1971 season, Cipa was the 3rd string QB. But trailing against OSU, Cip came off the bench & called an audible - the only one of the game. It looked & sounded like this.
GO BLUE!! pic.twitter.com/jpdS02YGIa
A little throwback Saturday! Love it!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/TxYM0Gipu7— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 17, 2019
October 20th, 2018: Josh Metellus lays out Felton Davis with a clean shoulder hit. pic.twitter.com/vCPMgKCD1d— Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) August 17, 2019
August 18, 2019 Happy Birthday Grant Mason - https://t.co/eFdtqe6IR9 pic.twitter.com/WmzgeCRHRb— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 18, 2019
Allow me a mulligan: Few people, if any, know the DNA of Michigan football--and the people involved in that program--better than @Johnubacon. There...no typos. https://t.co/MUqA4Wvp8q— Gene Wojciechowski (@GenoEspn) August 17, 2019
GO BLUE! Calling all @UMich @umichbball @UMichAthletics @UMichFootball @UMich fans... bid NOW to WIN an autographed @_Dbush11 framed photo, tickets to a game or an amazing once-in-a-lifetime experience. It's for a great cause - all proceeds benefit JRLA! https://t.co/zFHbO268ew pic.twitter.com/gk4KuzpQey— Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) August 17, 2019
Just pre-ordered my next read by one of my favourite authors @Johnubacon. Can't wait to read it. His books always go beyond football and translate to life lessons.— JP Rains (@jp_rains) August 17, 2019
"Overtime: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football" https://t.co/1FusM5U6dA
#McDonaldsNuggets: A Walker Kessler prediction, the race for 2020's No. 1 class & more from @DMcDonaldRivals: https://t.co/lWp4wZmGKc pic.twitter.com/7GX8lfQ9a5— Rivals (@Rivals) August 17, 2019
Great event today @DingersforDIPG Boys loved it! pic.twitter.com/QTcpCcLpXM— Lori Wright Bagwell (@BagwellLori) August 17, 2019
What are you looking forward to most?#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LcbZm1Dlxw— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 17, 2019
Don’t sleep🤫 pic.twitter.com/vQVrGeZd6L— 18 (@KrisJenkinsJr1) August 17, 2019
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: What We've Picked up Halfway Through Camp — Offense
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Collins, Other WRs Finally Healthy and Expected to Flourish in new Offense
• Dave Bryan, Steelers Depot: Roethlisberger on Rookie LB Bush's Development: 'You Don't Hear him Getting Hollered at'
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Former Michigan QB Shows out in NFL Preseason Game
• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Jim Harbaugh and his Impact on the Michigan QB Room
