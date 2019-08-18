News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“It’s not just one person — it’s about the quarterback going through his reads and [senior] Shea [Patterson] making plays. The offense isn’t just designed for one player — everyone is getting a chance to touch the ball.”
— Junior wide receiver Nico Collins
Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: What We've Picked up Halfway Through Camp — Offense

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Collins, Other WRs Finally Healthy and Expected to Flourish in new Offense

• Dave Bryan, Steelers Depot: Roethlisberger on Rookie LB Bush's Development: 'You Don't Hear him Getting Hollered at'

• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Former Michigan QB Shows out in NFL Preseason Game

• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Jim Harbaugh and his Impact on the Michigan QB Room

---

