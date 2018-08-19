Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 19

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan stopped at the Plaza de Toros yesterday in Spain.
Michigan Basketball Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"This is an ugly group ... wow."
— Moe Wagner on Twitter, replying to the photo of Michigan's basketball team eating dinner in Spain.
Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: ESPN, Pro Football Focus Have High Praise for Michigan Football Players

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Scouting Spotlight — Karsen Barnhart

• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: LOOK: Mo Hurst Gets First NFL Sack

• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: LOOK: Former Michigan Safety Strip-Sacks to win Game

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

