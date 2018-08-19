The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 19
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Our new leaders seem to be emerging…— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 19, 2018
Can you guess who?#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NeFgraFmoi
Two weeks! #GoBlue 🏈 pic.twitter.com/o96jHFGvO8— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 19, 2018
Let’s eat!#VamosAzul— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 18, 2018
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/y7I6kDrAXw
This is an ugly group...wow— Moe Wagner (@moritz_weasley) August 18, 2018
We guess they are ready for dinner!#VamosAzul 〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/WPn7xSPRkv— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 18, 2018
To say the 🇪🇸 trip has gotten off to a great start is an understatement! Wow. Just wow! And we have just begun ...#VamosAzul— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 18, 2018
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/vaVggS3nwS
First stop the Plaza de Toros! #VamosAzul— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 18, 2018
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/H0gHiRp0ag
We miss you @JohnBeilein— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 18, 2018
We will make you proud in 🇪🇸#VamosAzul
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/TBSYoDmGTr
Jarrod Wilson game-winning strip sack on Kyle Sloter pic.twitter.com/6OhMUxEBtu— TheRenderNFL (@TheRenderNFL) August 18, 2018
Boy went flyin doe😂🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/NkK7Ku88Bs— Channing Stribling (@C_Strib8) August 18, 2018
Strong finish by @mohurstjr for the first pro sack of his career! 💪#OAKvsLAR | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/D2IWZelZwJ— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 18, 2018
My time is now..... pic.twitter.com/yrbrJvyeRy— T R E N T E J O N E S🥀 (@trentejones01) August 18, 2018
Branham Boys Still Underdogs #GoBlue #branhamboys pic.twitter.com/pDZSUNnTVN— Kalil Branham 2020 (@kbug_dash) August 18, 2018
Game net 😍 pic.twitter.com/dXbtjy2xej— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) August 18, 2018
SEVEN DAYS ‘til the 2018 season! pic.twitter.com/biIogI2ua1— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) August 18, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: ESPN, Pro Football Focus Have High Praise for Michigan Football Players
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Scouting Spotlight — Karsen Barnhart
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: LOOK: Mo Hurst Gets First NFL Sack
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: LOOK: Former Michigan Safety Strip-Sacks to win Game
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook