 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 19
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-19 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 19

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The opportunity I had here at Michigan was truly a blessing. There is no better feeling than putting on that iconic helmet and running out of that tunnel every Saturday."
— Jalen Mayfield
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines of the day

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Jalen Mayfield Done At U-M, Opts For The NFL Draft

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The 5 U-M Players Most Impacted By The Big Ten's Cancellation Of Football

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Q&A With Rising 2023 In-State OL Target Amir Herring

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: AAU Coach Talks Top 2022 Michigan Basketball PG Target Dug McDaniel

Mike Farrell, Rivals: Mind of Mike: Thoughts on the initial 2022 Rivals250

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}