TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 19

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 19
Tweets of the day
FOREVER GO BLUE💙〽️ pic.twitter.com/eaJBmQBIDV— Jalen Mayfield (@jay_may_11) August 18, 2020
Duncan Robinson and the @MiamiHEAT start their playoff run today.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 18, 2020
We’ll never forget this big shot he hit to seal a trip to the Final Four @umichbball #GoBlue | 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/M8WMBsDSZ6
My Brother💯💯💯 See you soon Fam, beyond excited for you 💙🤧 https://t.co/q92jP35qsK— Cam McGrone ✊🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) August 18, 2020
OFFICIAL: Governor Mike Dewine says fall sports, including football, are allowed to start.— Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) August 18, 2020
Tom and Tom, talkin' shop. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/iHH90QUa3I— Kyle Zedaker (@kyle_zedaker) August 18, 2020
Tommy to Roberto 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nz07fpREaN— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 18, 2020
Michigan’s offensive line performance and development was its Achilles heel early in the Harbaugh era. With Ed Warinner now in charge, you’ve got mid-level four stars coming to Ann Arbor, starting on the OL for one season as a teenager and turning into a Day 1-2 NFL Draft pick.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) August 18, 2020
#TIPTUESDAY— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) August 18, 2020
3 Key Elements to a WR
1. Acceleration
2. Separation
3. Deceleration
Put your focus where it needs to be! #Crafting101
"It is still way premature to move the start of the college basketball season into 2021."@TheAndyKatz lays out a trio of options for when the @B1GMBBall season can tip. pic.twitter.com/YMKxAy3fkJ— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 18, 2020
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Jalen Mayfield Done At U-M, Opts For The NFL Draft
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The 5 U-M Players Most Impacted By The Big Ten's Cancellation Of Football
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Q&A With Rising 2023 In-State OL Target Amir Herring
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: AAU Coach Talks Top 2022 Michigan Basketball PG Target Dug McDaniel
• Mike Farrell, Rivals: Mind of Mike: Thoughts on the initial 2022 Rivals250
---
