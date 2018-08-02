The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 2
Tweets of the day
Football coaches at the highest level live in a world where they can cheat, lie, and bend the moral code to their liking. So I’ll believe it when I see it with OSU doing the right thing and getting rid of Meyer.— Michael Spath (@MichaelSpathITH) August 1, 2018
Thanks for the work big bruh @lbg_nico7 🐐🐐💯 pic.twitter.com/hFqSTwuAHb— Khalib Johnson (@khalib_johnson) August 1, 2018
.@Freetownsfinest for 6️⃣🙌#SeahawksCamp pic.twitter.com/no7RtUNaFm— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 1, 2018
ICYMI: Michigan announces the 2018 Hall of Honor Class:— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 2, 2018
▪️Tom Dolan (@umichswimdive)
▪️Betsey Armstrong (@umichwaterpolo)
▪️Jennie Ritter @umichsoftball)
▪️Dave Gallagher (@umichfootball)
▪️Stefan Humphries (@umichfootball)
▪️Sam Stoller (@umichtrack) pic.twitter.com/DYpE5wR5ci
Go and get you some! #JordanTrainer3 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/64dDaSmZlh— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) August 1, 2018
It’s official baby! Go Blue!〽️ pic.twitter.com/kVbGSsOIl8— Christopher Hinton (@Thechrishinton) August 1, 2018
It's official❕〽️ pic.twitter.com/f9uSXowkAS— Cade McNamara (@Cademac_12) August 1, 2018
Gang @CoachJim4UM @CoachGMattison @FBCoachDBrown @Thee_Matty_D @MikeHoncho_50 @RashanAGary @cbryant58 @CoachWash56 pic.twitter.com/rOWedetXnt— Mazoooo (@mazismith) August 1, 2018
#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/LE5ED8wDI2— 30 (@daxhill5) August 1, 2018
Go blue 〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/rp6pGRba7Q— Nolan Rumler (@steamboat_70) August 1, 2018
Official〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/peRSPRmK3W— DJ Turner II (@djturner_2019) August 1, 2018
It’s official 🙏🏾 #blessed #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Fho0Xb4GcP— Charles Thomas (@CtdabeastThomas) August 1, 2018
Go Blue!〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/yg0tTdwuO7— Karsen Barnhart (@k_ballin__) August 1, 2018
O F F I C I A L #TGFE #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/HnaUFEb1aL— King Ojabo🎈 (@DavidOjabo) August 1, 2018
Official 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Vvnf1BuU1a— Gabriel Newburg (@Gabe_Newburg) August 1, 2018
What a dream come true🙏🏽 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nhdc97PmI5— Tyrece Woods (@espnrece) August 1, 2018
Official! GO BLUE 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Runt8fsu6m— Joey Velazquez (@JoeyV242) August 1, 2018
Michigan Official Offer! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ipY1GgkEop— Wandale Robinson (@robinson__era) August 1, 2018
Official 〽️ pic.twitter.com/2nLG9tCxpc— Giles Jackson (@gilesjackson__) August 1, 2018
Thanks @_gabby222 for the best bday gift ever! Not the mug, it's cool but it's the fact I'm about to be a @UMichTrack parent!! #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/B5uxUFvU26— gordyOrr (@gordyOrr) August 1, 2018
All Glory to God 🐗‼️ pic.twitter.com/i1Pb9u9vVY— Adonis Otey 💰 CLAMP❌CREW (@d1dizzle) August 1, 2018
Ready? Set? #GoBlue !〽️💙🎉 #victors2023 pic.twitter.com/nmnrYTTjWA— U-M Admissions (@UMichAdmissions) August 1, 2018
Here's a special message from Chancellor Grasso on his first day as UM-Dearborn Chancellor! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zK8LPEx0nn— UM-Dearborn (@UM_Dearborn) August 1, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019s Receive Official Offers
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Top 25 Players on Michigan's 2018 Schedule (11-25)
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Lansing Radio's Tom Crawford on the Wolverines
• Bob Miller, contributor to TheWolverine: Michigan Hockey Recruiting: A Detailed Look
• Pat Caputo, The Oakland Press: Laugh now Because Jim Harbaugh and Michigan Likely Will Have Last one
