{{ timeAgo('2018-08-20 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews (left) and junior point guard Zavier Simpson.
Michigan Basketball Twitter Account

Former Wolverines in NFL Preseason Action Tonight

• 8:00 — Baltimore Ravens (DL Chris Wormley and DL Willie Henry) @ Indianapolis Colts.

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Current Michigan players like [sophomore receiver] Donovan Peoples-Jones, [sophomore safety] Jaylen Kelly-Powell and [sophomore cornerback] Ambry Thomas (among others) have known [Enzo] Jennings since he was a young buck coming up through the camp circuit and at Detroit-area workouts, so it'll be interesting to see how involved those guys are in U-M's pursuit of the No. 5 cornerback in the country."
— TheWolverine's Brandon Brown, referring to class of 2020 Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star cornerback and U-M target Enzo Jennings.

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Scouting Spotlight — Enzo Jennings

• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: In Spain With Michigan, day 1 Includes a Candid Conversacion With Warde Manuel

• Larry Lage, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette: New QB Leading Talented Michigan

• John Oehser, Jaguars.com: What we Learned: Jaguars 14, Vikings 10

{{ article.author_name }}