The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 20
Former Wolverines in NFL Preseason Action Tonight
• 8:00 — Baltimore Ravens (DL Chris Wormley and DL Willie Henry) @ Indianapolis Colts.
Tweets of the day
Welcome to Toledo!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 19, 2018
Just breath taking#VamosAzul
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/FPPdmUT9Pn
Cheese! 📷— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 19, 2018
#VamosAzul
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/FTz0GgWwYI
Visiting Toledo’s Cathedral. Must see 📷. The Architecture is astounding. #VamosAzul— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 19, 2018
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/KVsOQTH2NJ
Having fun in Spain! pic.twitter.com/h2Jr2fh8nR— Jon Sanderson (@CampSanderson) August 19, 2018
Read the sign boys.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 19, 2018
From the forge ⚔️🔥#VamosAzul
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/oU7vOikgwo
This guy @JordanPoole_2 has some serious photography game! @umichbball #ToledoSpain pic.twitter.com/eVdVLPoMv7— Jon Sanderson (@CampSanderson) August 19, 2018
The forge ⚔️🔥#VamosAzul— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 19, 2018
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/nIvlxP5PpO
With a quick change of evening plans we are going to take in a little @realmadriden ⚽️#VamosAzul— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 19, 2018
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/lXPdo0gUX1
13— "Hit-Man" (@KhalekeHudson) August 19, 2018
Let’s go, @mohurstjr!! 💪#GoBlue | #ProBlue https://t.co/m4lCEQwqID— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 19, 2018
Defensive players Can’t put their body weight on an @Nfl QB 😳would anyone like to comment on this? I know you fans have plenty to say!! Let it rip👍🏾@ESPNNFL #footballisintrouble— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) August 19, 2018
Can’t seem to get away from JGIII. Home on vacation today and found this on the Syracuse’s Post-Standard’s Sports front. pic.twitter.com/ebGONOMIdU— Greg Brownell (@glensfallsse) August 19, 2018
Today will be great I'm going to the movies with my friend Scott from @PirateFootball were gonna see the Meg movie and the seats are really comfortable at the movie place! Thanks for praying for my pain I'm trying to feel better! pic.twitter.com/3s5Uh1g3QX— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) August 19, 2018
My friend @JTERogan played football at USD & now they have a kid like me on their football team! JT is a great football player & is awesome! He really help me with @UMichFootball & @GoTeamIMPACT I really miss jt! I'm happy for David my new team impact football friend! Go torero! https://t.co/hrSPKNnknE— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) August 19, 2018
My Big Bro @branham_jr_2019 lead the team as Freshmen in Rushing, TDs special Teams Yards and TD's & 2nd in rec. yards as a FRESHMEN! https://t.co/AAbJ1QZh9I #hudl #branhamboys— Kalil Branham 2020 (@kbug_dash) August 19, 2018
Pure joy #GoBlue #ProBlue https://t.co/s16Osuk9Kb— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) August 19, 2018
Introducing @umichwrestling's All-2000's Team! https://t.co/bnRFgp1aVc— TheOpenMat (@theopenmat) August 19, 2018
Cheering on other 〽️i chigan athletes around the world! Go Blue Go @umichwrestling @termn8r13 #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/UhwrDlnVhq— Mokhtar Al-Yamani (@MokhtarASwims) August 19, 2018
69' | 2-0, U-M | GOAL! @Sarah_Strat10 scores her first of the season as she is wide-open from 11-yards out off a pass from @nicki202017 #thisTEAMcan #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/pxB8jQAGbQ— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) August 19, 2018
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Scouting Spotlight — Enzo Jennings
• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: In Spain With Michigan, day 1 Includes a Candid Conversacion With Warde Manuel
• Larry Lage, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette: New QB Leading Talented Michigan
• John Oehser, Jaguars.com: What we Learned: Jaguars 14, Vikings 10
---
