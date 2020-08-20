TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 20

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 20
Tweets of the day
Trey Burke is ballin— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 20, 2020
@Frankiecollins0 WELCOME TO THE 〽️ FAM‼️ pic.twitter.com/7iCuiAxrQ8— Ben Silberman (@bensilbermangfx) August 20, 2020
In addition to his scoring, Trey Burke is coming over from the weak side to block Kawhi Leonard now... okay. pic.twitter.com/bucVAEr0Yg— Eric Shapiro (@eric_shap) August 20, 2020
Man Trey Burke back at Michigan rn! 🔥🔥🔥— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 20, 2020
Michigan lands the playmaker that it has been looking for. Wolverines loading up early compared to 2020.— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) August 20, 2020
Next is the center position and potentially best available. Cupboard should be full for years to come in Ann Arbor.
Here it is: https://t.co/wMd5vTEiAL pic.twitter.com/2FXGkII8wP— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) August 19, 2020
Quote of the day
