 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 20
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-20 07:48:14 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 20

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Michigan lands the playmaker it has been looking for.”
— Rivals.com’s Corey Evans on new Michigan commit Frankie Collins

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}