"I have undoubtedly made the most difficult decision of my life, and will medically retire from football. I have an incredible loving family, complete with the best parents a kid could ever hope for, and two brothers who will surely know nothing but success and happiness. On top of that, I have a girlfriend who is the most incredible woman I've ever met, who's been by my side this entire process, seen me at my best and my worst, and yet treated me just the same."

— Redshirt junior left tackle Grant Newsome on Twitter.