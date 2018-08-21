The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 21
Tweets of the day
Not all stories have a happy ending... pic.twitter.com/x6iTBadEPd— Grant Newsome (@grant_newsome) August 20, 2018
Day 3 is in the books!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 20, 2018
We took a tour of @realmadriden
& then won our first game vs. Madrid Generals.
Off to Barcelona in the morning!
D3 🇪🇸 Trip ➡️ https://t.co/Z8J5Fson8V
More 📷 on 〽️🏀 Facebook & Instagram, check those out as well!#VamosAzul
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/lQ8FFz6W8s
It's a final here in Madrid— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 20, 2018
〽️🏀 82
Madrid Generals 72#VamosAzul
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸
From what we had to do by hand@_iggy_braz had 17@1CMatthews had 13@JordanPoole_2 & @babydavis51 each had 12@Brandon_Johns0 & @EliJBrooks both had 8@JonTeske had 6, @isaiah__02— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 20, 2018
had 4 and @DavidDejulius had 2#VamosAzul
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸
A solid start to the Spain trip! Gracias to Madrid Generals for hosting us #VamosAzul— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 20, 2018
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/u0iIRpltqq
Michigan freshman Ignas Brazdeikis scores 17 to lead Wolverines to a win in their first game in Spain. Remember the name.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 20, 2018
The song known around the world!#Hail#VamosAzul— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 20, 2018
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/apfR7ZlCaI
Who Has it Better ? pic.twitter.com/a8l8i0pwaD— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) August 21, 2018
Starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines.— All-American Bowl (@19AllAmerican) August 20, 2018
2016 #AllAmerican Bowl MVP @SheaPatterson_1.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/lyTEkM951N
Congrats @SheaPatterson_1! #KeepClimbing #GoBlue https://t.co/52NHbyNhAE— Elite11 (@Elite11) August 20, 2018
No. 14 in AP preseason poll, huh?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 20, 2018
Pretty sure that won't be the highest @UMichFootball gets in 2018. pic.twitter.com/7OaiLLLJ87
#Michigan LB Devin Bush Jr. has put in the work and transformed his body since the end of last season and is primed for a HUGE season on one of the best defenses in the country. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8tEHgebY4W— Michigan Sports News (@SportsGuyMI) August 20, 2018
#Michigan Viper Khaleke Hudson has also dedicated his offseason to transforming his body and it has paid off immensely 👀💪🏼 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/70Mnfq3Z64— Michigan Sports News (@SportsGuyMI) August 20, 2018
Now it's football season!! Let's go pic.twitter.com/jZ23OpQjT5— Brad Hawkins (@bradhawkins22) August 20, 2018
Today, we are here.#Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/7MLqyTkPPv— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) August 20, 2018
The season is only FOUR DAYS away. Are you ready? #GoBlue— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) August 20, 2018
BUY TICKETS (via @umichtix): https://t.co/lTxnQ3L2Yw
SEASON PREVIEW: https://t.co/p6rh8VpvfE pic.twitter.com/9VBim0sNMj
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Shea Patterson Will Start the Opener at Notre Dame
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan's Grant Newsome to Medically Retire From Football
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football No. 14 in Initial AP Preseason Poll, More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: Washington, Partridge Provide Fall Camp Update
• Pat Forde, Yahoo Sports: 25 Players I'd pay to see This College Football Season (non-QB Division)
---
