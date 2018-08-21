Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

To no one's surprise, Jim Harbaugh named junior quarterback Shea Patterson the starter on Monday.

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I have undoubtedly made the most difficult decision of my life, and will medically retire from football. I have an incredible loving family, complete with the best parents a kid could ever hope for, and two brothers who will surely know nothing but success and happiness. On top of that, I have a girlfriend who is the most incredible woman I've ever met, who's been by my side this entire process, seen me at my best and my worst, and yet treated me just the same."
— Redshirt junior left tackle Grant Newsome on Twitter.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Shea Patterson Will Start the Opener at Notre Dame

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan's Grant Newsome to Medically Retire From Football

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football No. 14 in Initial AP Preseason Poll, More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: Washington, Partridge Provide Fall Camp Update

• Pat Forde, Yahoo Sports: 25 Players I'd pay to see This College Football Season (non-QB Division)

---

