The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 22
Tweets of the day
Today I’m broadcasting 3-6pm from https://t.co/AZ8Jyhv8yC - Michigan Wolverines on Rivals offices in Ann Arbor. Leave your Michigan Football questions below.— HUGE (@Hugeshow) August 21, 2018
SCHEDULE NEWS! The complete 2018-19 schedule is here!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 21, 2018
Read More » https://t.co/P03nzT4SSu
Complete Schedule » https://t.co/SHvkFI3bz8
Tickets » https://t.co/ix7ce0DgTx#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/EKkc9mUDaa
This defense = 💯— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 21, 2018
Time to reach a HIGHER level. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jwAgZZT3GN
After taking the 🚅 to Barcelona ... we had a great time touring city and the Olympic sites! #VamosAzul— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 21, 2018
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/bWd7Q2Es7K
Congrats to @UMichFootball LB @_Dbush11 on the AP preseason All-America first-team honor. pic.twitter.com/uQHglE3jQ2— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 21, 2018
Band Week 2018 is officially underway and we can’t wait to #TakeTheField!! #CountdownToCadence #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pAfyx8UQ2M— Michigan Marching & Athletic Bands (@umichband) August 21, 2018
A bird's-eye, 360° view of the Big House. 😮— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 21, 2018
(📷: @TOLAerialMedia) pic.twitter.com/O6zYBLCWLZ
That a way sis!!!! 〽️💯😊 https://t.co/J64aiTVaGT— Luke Yaklich (@CoachYak) August 21, 2018
Sister Jean's got 99 problems, but her birthday ain't one.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 21, 2018
Happy 99th Birthday to one of our favorite opponents last season. 〽️🎉🎁 pic.twitter.com/4zXId1zzlJ
🎟 NEWS: We just had some limited @UMichFootball tickets returned for games vs. Nebraska and Wisconsin that are now available.— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) August 21, 2018
Snag ‘em like @Chase_Winovich gets quarterbacks.
NEBRASKA » https://t.co/XDqAlknetd
WISCONSIN » https://t.co/fN6yZ8nzYh#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bYPV0gYovr
#ProBlue Camp 〽️ pic.twitter.com/C0zInu5tcz— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 21, 2018
Would go nowhere but U of M children and adult hospitals for my Larry's. Palliative care - Dr A and thyroid labs today for Larry young and cardio vascular tests & clinics for old. pic.twitter.com/1gt3rD5aXU— Prout Family (@gardens8) August 21, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Releases Full 2018-19 Schedule
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Tuesday Presser: What we Learned — a Super Frosh and More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: 5 Players (Including Grant Newsome) Speak This Afternoon
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Grant Newsome Opens up About his Retirement, leg Injury
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Bush, Gary Named AP All-Americans, More
