{{ timeAgo('2018-08-22 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Grant Newsome decided to end his playing career on Monday.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I had the conversations with my parents to hang it up over the last few weeks. My focus had always been football, football, football, so when it actually came time to make a decision, that’s when I had to think hard and deep about whether or not this was the best option for me. I’m very competitive and didn’t just want to be another statistic — I wanted to be the first person to ever come back from that injury. There were times I felt like I failed or quit, but I’ve now made peace with the decision. I’ll always have that inkling of ‘what if,’ but I’m happy with it."
— Redshirt junior left tackle Grant Newsome, discussing his retirement from football on Tuesday afternoon.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Releases Full 2018-19 Schedule

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Tuesday Presser: What we Learned — a Super Frosh and More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: 5 Players (Including Grant Newsome) Speak This Afternoon

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Grant Newsome Opens up About his Retirement, leg Injury

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Bush, Gary Named AP All-Americans, More

