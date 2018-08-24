Ticker
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 24

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson spoke to the media yesterday for the first time.

Former Wolverines in NFL Preseason Action Tonight

• 7:30 — New York Giants (OG Patrick Omameh) @ New York Jets (RB Thomas Rawls, CB Jeremy Clark)

• 7:30 — Denver Broncos (TE Jake Butt, S Dymonte Thomas) @ Washington Redskins (OG Kyle Kalis)

• 7:30 — New England Patriots (QB Tom Brady, FB Henry Poggi) @ Carolina Panthers (WR Devin Funchess)

• 8:00 — Seattle Seahawks (DE Frank Clark, WR Amara Darboh, S Delano Hill) @ Minnesota Vikings (LB Ben Gedeon)

• 8:00 — Detroit Lions (QB Jake Rudock, C Graham Glasgow) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

• 10:30 — Green Bay Packers (FB Joe Kerridge) @ Oakland Raiders (DT Mo Hurst, CB Leon Hall)

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"You can just tell how much we’ve improved if you watch practice. We get things done now that we couldn’t do before. In fact, our o-line is one of the strengths of our offense — you’ll see what I mean. We’re just going to work, that’s all I say."
— Sophomore center Cesar Ruiz on Thursday afternoon.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Thursday Presser: What we Learned From Patterson, More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: Shea Patterson Speaks for First Time During Fall Camp

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Does a win Over Notre Dame Mean Season-Long Success for Michigan Football?

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Ruiz — 'We get Things Done now we Couldn't do Before'

• Dylan Burkhardt, Umhoops.com: Michigan Drops Second Exhibition Game to KK Mega Bemax

---

