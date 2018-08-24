The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 24
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former Wolverines in NFL Preseason Action Tonight
• 7:30 — New York Giants (OG Patrick Omameh) @ New York Jets (RB Thomas Rawls, CB Jeremy Clark)
• 7:30 — Denver Broncos (TE Jake Butt, S Dymonte Thomas) @ Washington Redskins (OG Kyle Kalis)
• 7:30 — New England Patriots (QB Tom Brady, FB Henry Poggi) @ Carolina Panthers (WR Devin Funchess)
• 8:00 — Seattle Seahawks (DE Frank Clark, WR Amara Darboh, S Delano Hill) @ Minnesota Vikings (LB Ben Gedeon)
• 8:00 — Detroit Lions (QB Jake Rudock, C Graham Glasgow) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
• 10:30 — Green Bay Packers (FB Joe Kerridge) @ Oakland Raiders (DT Mo Hurst, CB Leon Hall)
Tweets of the day
Thanks a lot @OhioState for ruining the rivalry for me. I had great respect for a once great school and football program. Don’t really care what happens now with your football team because I have no respect for it and that sucks.— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) August 23, 2018
What we learned from Shea Patterson, Cesar Ruiz and others at Thursday night's presser ... https://t.co/Jgl2yMpeQU— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) August 23, 2018
#Michigan's Cesar Ruiz: "You can tell the offensive line has improved if you watch practice — we get things done now that we couldn't do before."— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 23, 2018
Final scoring numbers— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 23, 2018
Jordan (16), Iggy (15), Charles (12), Zavier (8), Austin (8), Eli (7) and Isaiah (7)
As Coach B say, learn and grow!#VamosAzul
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸
Hang in there with us as the WiFi here is touch & go
And just a few more 📷 from today’s game with KK Mega Bemax #VamosAzul— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 23, 2018
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/OmxpD9Izp5
A few 📷 from today’s game with KK Mega Bemax #VamosAzul— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 23, 2018
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/x4JZ1DPRyy
Day 6 came & went in a flash!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 23, 2018
We started the day with a tour of @FCBarcelona stadium -- @CampNou_IG and ended with our game vs. KK Mega Bemax
D6 🇪🇸 Trip ➡️ https://t.co/Wbd5tHxM04
More 📷 on 〽️🏀 Facebook & Instagram, check those out as well!#VamosAzul
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/SeaalYuILs
Excitable ✔️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 23, 2018
Aggression ✔️
Focus ✔️
Our Camp Mood is 💯#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/knDooFXOW0
People acting like Michigan still has Uncle Rico throwing the ball.. the haters are in for a rude awakening— Ant Wright (@ItsAntWright) August 23, 2018
Extremely excited to say that I have just been offered by THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN!!! Thank you @LancerFBcoach @Thee_Matty_D #GoBlue🔵 pic.twitter.com/XYvxCzQt2k— ••Lathan Ransom•• (@L8thanRansom) August 23, 2018
. @brandongraham55 is ready to #RingTheBellPHL on August 27 at 8am!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/sdqbXXMxdc— Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) August 23, 2018
Michigan Hockey Summer Update: NHL Draft, International Wolverines, Pro Blue Camp and much more! #GoBlue— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 24, 2018
READ ⤵️https://t.co/8coSglz975
Don’t forget to renew your season tickets!! We want to see you at Crisler this season! #goblue 〽️🏀🎟 pic.twitter.com/kD8TGUNAwM— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) August 24, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Thursday Presser: What we Learned From Patterson, More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: Shea Patterson Speaks for First Time During Fall Camp
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Does a win Over Notre Dame Mean Season-Long Success for Michigan Football?
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Ruiz — 'We get Things Done now we Couldn't do Before'
• Dylan Burkhardt, Umhoops.com: Michigan Drops Second Exhibition Game to KK Mega Bemax
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook