The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 24
Tweets of the day
Time flies.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 23, 2019
Four years ago, @SheaPatterson_1 and @_OverCees were opening the season together in high school. Now they are about to embark on their final season together as members of the Wolverines.
STORY » https://t.co/mytMwThEAj pic.twitter.com/E014YGVSXV
Tomorrow we will be 7 days from the start of the 2019 〽️🏈 Season! SEVEN! Like 7️⃣!!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 24, 2019
My reaction???🤔🤔
One of the coolest & most iconic photos ever taken of a Michigan Football player, in my humble opinion. Just sayin’!🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/oCkzD1Xo6M
August 24, 2019 Happy Birthday Dennis Franklin - https://t.co/QoI0tv747q pic.twitter.com/FgD3Rpli2J— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 24, 2019
The other day, @GoBlue365 ran a post on Joe Soboleski.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 23, 2019
I just happened to have some video of old number 6️⃣9️⃣ and wanted to share this story with you all.
Cracks me up every time I watch it!🤣😆🤣🤓👍👍 pic.twitter.com/w4Y8q4ueOy
In 4 years in NFL, where cheating is muted (still happens) his team reached the Super Bowl. Difference in college? Not saying that NCAA doesn’t care about busting the cheaters, but I say that’s the difference. Ask anyone who knows why John Beilein, a great man, jumped to the NBA? https://t.co/o2rDdFR0rF— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 23, 2019
INSIDE THE FORT: The latest we've picked up from camp heading into game week with MTSU. https://t.co/XITZTgxnLZ Not a member? Subscribe today and get $75 in free adidas gear! https://t.co/ZH5cGhYbKD— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) August 23, 2019
Would you still like to buy our 2019 #Michigan Football Preview Magazine?— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 23, 2019
We are selling our remaining hard copies for JUST $8 with free shipping (in the U.S.), but only while supplies last!https://t.co/7D0gMZpAT9 pic.twitter.com/bepG2IDInX
Season must be here. I’ve got the serious Dad face working. 🤨 https://t.co/wWFzfq3hKS— Rece Davis (@ESPN_ReceDavis) August 24, 2019
Thank you Tom...and I couldn’t agree more, for me, thank goodness for Saturday’s!! Go Blue https://t.co/4lpxZM3sFU— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) August 24, 2019
Hate to say it Chris but the referees get more airtime than the players...just painful at times to watch https://t.co/7oQ3TJCZZ7— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) August 24, 2019
I’m not doing NFL games anymore, but I think this replay challenge of pass int is so stupid. Penalties are already taking the flow out of the game, and now you get to call your own if you are a coach...it’s not better, that’s what I think— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) August 24, 2019
A big 2021 target has set a Michigan visit and another one is looking to lock in a trip soon. More in tonight's Blue Chips #GoBlue. https://t.co/CeiRdBQ6WA pic.twitter.com/HgnKvf5J0K— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 23, 2019
Rivals100 recruit and big 2021 Michigan LB target Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) comes away with the INT #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ODb3wWm5Ml— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 24, 2019
2021 Rivals100 LB Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) cleans this up with a big hit. Has a Michigan offer and was on campus this summer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iq4dPSRH9Y— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 24, 2019
2021 LBs Damon Owens (@DamonOwens2021) and Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) team up for this tackle. Owens visited Michigan this summer. Colson is a big target. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/j9TXaSEUXQ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 24, 2019
Michigan target and elite 2021 LB Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) takes this kid to the kicker net 😯 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9aqMstkLl9— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 24, 2019
2021 Rivals250 TE Jake Briningstool (@Jbriningstool) makes the reception here. Holds a Michigan offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/clT8QSVUF9— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 24, 2019
Out of bounds stakes on a golf course...whiter than white https://t.co/2X7U7aryKz— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) August 24, 2019
It is almost here! Love #Team42, so excited to greet #Team43! See you next week! #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/zkHadPaoi2— Carol Hutchins (@UMCoachHutch) August 23, 2019
Words of wisdom from a Michigan legend #ProBlue #GoBlue https://t.co/ZjFmzrIs9E— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 24, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Releases Entire Schedule for the 2019-20 Season
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: The Latest on Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Cesar Ruiz on the new Offense — 'It's big Play After big Play in Practice'
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals100 D-Lineman Damon Payne Talks Michigan, Summer Visit
• Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: Takeaways From Michigan Men's Basketball's Fully Announced Schedule
