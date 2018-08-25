The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 25
Former Wolverines in NFL Preseason Action Today
• 1:00 — Kansas City Chiefs (WR Jehu Chesson) @ Chicago Bears
• 4:00 — Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams (CB Blake Countess)
• 4:00 — Tennessee Titans (LT Taylor Lewan) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (RB Fitz Toussaint, P Matt Wile)
• 4:30 — San Francisco 49ers (OG Erik Magnuson) @ Indianapolis Colts
• 7:00 — Baltimore Ravens (DL Willie Henry & Chris Wormley) @ Miami Dolphins
• 7:00 — Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars (S Jarrod Wilson)
• 8:00 — New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Chargers (OT Michael Schofield, CB Channing Stribling)
Tweets of the day
"Getting to the Big House. That's been a dream of mine, ever since I was little." - Michigan starting QB @SheaPatterson_1 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0sYXVsHQjh— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 24, 2018
The Team. The Team. The Team.#Family #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oPBmxulYOI— Josh Churella (@JChurella) August 24, 2018
"It's a confident group, overall, because of Shea Patterson."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 24, 2018
- @chengelis on recently announced QB1 @SheaPatterson_1's impact on @UMichFootball QB room pic.twitter.com/7ahoMkPZQ7
August 24, 2018
Michigan is projected to:— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) August 24, 2018
-Be #10 overall
-Have the #2 defense
-Win 8.4 games because ...
-Have the nation's toughest schedule https://t.co/YRo4mAJ7oG
The #Michigan commit is going to put up big numbers this fall. https://t.co/dSts8Z0huV— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) August 25, 2018
We’re pleased to have reached an agreement with Comcast, ensuring fans enjoy BTN and the Big Ten on FS1. Thanks for your support – here’s to a great season! pic.twitter.com/yfc417wfh2— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 24, 2018
Don Brown vs. Notre Dame 🐸☕️ https://t.co/8oYxqe20VF— Patrick (@PankDankTank) August 24, 2018
The best way to show you’re truly contrite and have learned from past mistakes is through a coordinated statement during the designated media news dump period on a Friday late afternoon.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) August 24, 2018
There's no better way to celebrate #NationalWaffleDay than with breakfast at Camp Michigania.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 24, 2018
(📷: https://t.co/dLF11RzXXW) pic.twitter.com/Z9GEX6Dw5t
---
