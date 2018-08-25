Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-25 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 25

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d
Tusizcax4hxedxkocuwt
Jim Harbaugh has a 28-11 record at Michigan.
AP Images

Former Wolverines in NFL Preseason Action Today

• 1:00 — Kansas City Chiefs (WR Jehu Chesson) @ Chicago Bears

• 4:00 — Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams (CB Blake Countess)

• 4:00 — Tennessee Titans (LT Taylor Lewan) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (RB Fitz Toussaint, P Matt Wile)

• 4:30 — San Francisco 49ers (OG Erik Magnuson) @ Indianapolis Colts

• 7:00 — Baltimore Ravens (DL Willie Henry & Chris Wormley) @ Miami Dolphins

• 7:00 — Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars (S Jarrod Wilson)

• 8:00 — New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Chargers (OT Michael Schofield, CB Channing Stribling)

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Just walking around, Shea has a presence about him. He’s not afraid of anything, which is important in a quarterback, and has a swagger that spreads throughout the team. He just gives off a positive energy, and is a very confident kid. It’s huge for our offense to be led by a guy who is confident."
— Sophomore fullback Ben Mason on junior quarterback Shea Patterson.

Headlines

• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting Rumblings

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Ben Mason the Latest to Sing Shea Patterson's Praises

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Predictions: Strongest Position Group

• Larry Lage, Associated Press: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Counting on ex-Ole Miss Quarterback Shea Patterson

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}