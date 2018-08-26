The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 26
Former Wolverines in NFL Preseason Action Today
• 4:00 — Cincinnati Bengals (DT Ryan Glasgow) @ Buffalo Bills
• 8:00 — Arizona Cardinals (C Mason Cole) @ Dallas Cowboys (DE Taco Charlton, CB Jourdan Lewis)
Tweets of the day
Congratulations to our 2018 captains, as voted by their teammates #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QjdGxblJhk— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 26, 2018
Congratulations to the @UMichFootball 2018 Captains💯 Lead Us!!! #Goblue #thosewhostaywillbechampions https://t.co/c3y6wgHEKU— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) August 26, 2018
Congrats to four great @UMichFootball Men! Excited to see them lead the 139th team in school history along with their classmates. #GoBlue https://t.co/JVbXZWbHVr— David Ablauf (@dablauf) August 26, 2018
"We're a lot more in tune with each other." - "Hit-Man" @KhalekeHudson on this year's team. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ayI8mbaqyM— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 25, 2018
Inside Michigan Football debuts this Sunday Aug 26 at 10:30AM on Ch7 in Detroit. Also various times during week on Fox Sports Detroit. Join new cast member @JonJansen77 and me all year long for your Wolverine Football Fix #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Omp75xJHox— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) August 25, 2018
What a great trip for 〽️🏀— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 25, 2018
A setback tonight. But the experience and early look is going to be so valuable #VamosAzul
〽️🏀 in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/Q34BTC28qj
MICHIGAN @umichbball , SOTS-CAMPIONA de la lliga universitària #NCAA, avui 19h a SANT JULIÀ DE VILATORTA contra la @Penya1930 #ACB. Gran partit de pretemporada amb entrada lliure per gaudir de bon #bàsquet. I demà diumenge emissió del partit, en diferit, per @esport3 pic.twitter.com/lKZWJZHMnp— Xavier Casillanis Comas 🎗 (@xavik64) August 25, 2018
I am proud to announce that I have been put on scholarship at the University of Michigan! Huge thanks to all my family, friends, and coaches for everything they have done! Go Blue! 〽️— Camaron Cheeseman (@camcheese33) August 26, 2018
Akron Hoban trying to salt this one away late in the 4th, running behind 4-star OL Nolan Rumler (70) with a slim 7-point lead over St. Ignatius pic.twitter.com/26rQYQH5vU— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) August 26, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Announces Four Captains for 2018
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Thoughts: The 3-2-1 a Week out
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Predictions: Who Will Break out on Offense?
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Dwumfour Reveals Which U-M Lineman is Toughest to Face
• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 RB JuTahn McClain Reacts to U-M Offer
