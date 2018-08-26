Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-26 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 26

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
Devin Bush was one of four Michigan players to be named a captain last night.
USA Today

Former Wolverines in NFL Preseason Action Today

• 4:00 — Cincinnati Bengals (DT Ryan Glasgow) @ Buffalo Bills

• 8:00 — Arizona Cardinals (C Mason Cole) @ Dallas Cowboys (DE Taco Charlton, CB Jourdan Lewis)

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Congratulations to the @UMichFootball 2018 captains. Lead us!!! #GoBlue #ThoseWhoStayWillBeChampions"
— Charles Woodson on Twitter on Saturday night.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Announces Four Captains for 2018

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Thoughts: The 3-2-1 a Week out

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Predictions: Who Will Break out on Offense?

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Dwumfour Reveals Which U-M Lineman is Toughest to Face

• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 RB JuTahn McClain Reacts to U-M Offer

{{ article.author_name }}