 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 26
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-26 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 26

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Michigan is always going to be Top 5,” Johnson said. “It’s the home state school. They have great football up there. As the process goes, I guess we’ll just see how it all ends up.”
— 2022 Five-Star CB Will Johnson

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Why Michigan WR Commit Xavier Worthy Made Massive Rankings Jump

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Best Michigan Players Of The Harbaugh Era: No. 4 — Jourdan Lewis

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Where Michigan Commits Rank In Updated Rivals250

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Six Michigan Players Land On CBS Sports' NFL Draft Top-100 Big Board

Staff, Rivals: Rivals Rankings Week: Where 2021 uncommitted five-stars stand

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}