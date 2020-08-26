TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 26

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 26
Tweets of the day
I’ll be announcing my college decision on September 1st pic.twitter.com/2MejdAspkB— Brandon Weston (@BWest233) August 25, 2020
One of the best people we've ever covered at U-M. https://t.co/vaFMJ2zua1— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) August 25, 2020
#HBD @CarisLeVert #GoBlue FOREVER! https://t.co/UbN1U49bbU— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 25, 2020
Here’s a story about how my dad left every person a little better than he found them. What more can we ask of anyone? pic.twitter.com/scos7niVlk— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) August 25, 2020
All we want is a reinstatement of the fall season or transparency and we go away. Please do the right thing. @KevinFWarren @bigten #B1GparentsUNITED https://t.co/ghLHUrzEd8— Lisa McCaffrey (@LisaMcCaffrey6) August 25, 2020
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Why Michigan WR Commit Xavier Worthy Made Massive Rankings Jump
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Best Michigan Players Of The Harbaugh Era: No. 4 — Jourdan Lewis
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Where Michigan Commits Rank In Updated Rivals250
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Six Michigan Players Land On CBS Sports' NFL Draft Top-100 Big Board
• Staff, Rivals: Rivals Rankings Week: Where 2021 uncommitted five-stars stand
