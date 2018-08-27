The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 27
Tweets of the day
Check out the sights & sounds from today's Open Practice with a special focus on our running backs #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/j2fIWkqldG— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 27, 2018
Practice is over. Now it’s time to get the fans involved. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/S2PiXkc1OQ— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 26, 2018
Thank you Michigan fans for a great night at the Big House, Go Blue pic.twitter.com/2WZmhgIUCf— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) August 27, 2018
Only one way to wrap it up! #Winningest #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nM7bObN8G0— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) August 26, 2018
It's so good to be back at the Big House. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FgkV8kWBlc— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 26, 2018
The #Michigan QBs taking reps: pic.twitter.com/7Ggs19l01J— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 26, 2018
St-Juste and Casey Hughes are absent from #Michigan’s cornerback group right now.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 26, 2018
#Michigan freshman receiver Ronnie Bell. (No. 8) pic.twitter.com/cAMW9Q2BGR— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 26, 2018
The #Michigan cornerbacks: pic.twitter.com/C5pDdNSiif— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 26, 2018
It was a perfect summer's evening in A2. Thanks, everyone for joining us at our Open Practice! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/WdSdxbvbJY— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 26, 2018
Michigan Stadium, always making memories! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/3Kofu051bb— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 26, 2018
#goblue #bighouselive pic.twitter.com/l2ciMQPqpl— Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) August 26, 2018
#BIGHOUSELIVE #goblue pic.twitter.com/ndzDYyH6Jk— Jacob Joseph Odish (@realJosephOdish) August 26, 2018
.@umichbball Ticket Packs go on sale tomorrow morning for men's basketball season ticket holders and donors.— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) August 27, 2018
Digital community! Get ready as your opportunity starts Tuesday morning at 8:30am. #GoBlue
FULL DETAILS >> https://t.co/rqjc8jIfII pic.twitter.com/ALIhmRTxMf
Got my 200 Balls in today. Wont be playing WR this year but i still get my catches in. #goblue #branhamboys pic.twitter.com/HFbBWV6ti2— Kalil Branham 2020 (@kbug_dash) August 26, 2018
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Tarik Black Sustains Injury
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Open Practice Live Thread
• TheWolverineStaff: Sunday Night Chat: Practice Observations, Recruiting and More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Three Michigan Football Walk-on Players Awarded Scholarships
• Dylan Burkhardt, umhoops.com: Video: Watch Michigan's Spanish Exhibition Game vs. Joventut
---
