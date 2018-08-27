Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-27 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Casey Hughes and Ben St-Juste were missing from the cornerback group last night, for some unknown reason.
Austin Fox

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"What a night at Michigan Stadium! Big thanks to our fans for your loyalty and support! #GoBlue"
— Michigan Athletics twitter account on Sunday evening.

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Tarik Black Sustains Injury

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Open Practice Live Thread

• TheWolverineStaff: Sunday Night Chat: Practice Observations, Recruiting and More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Three Michigan Football Walk-on Players Awarded Scholarships

• Dylan Burkhardt, umhoops.com: Video: Watch Michigan's Spanish Exhibition Game vs. Joventut

{{ article.author_name }}