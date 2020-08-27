 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 27
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-27 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 27

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“He’s just straightforward,” Moore said. ‘It seems like he wants the most from his recruits. He wants to build a genuine relationship with me. He sends me texts every morning. If it’s not about Michigan, it will just be a life quote. That’s what I like about Coach Shoop.”
— Michigan DB commit Rod Moore

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Xavier Worthy On Connection With Josh Gattis, Bromance With Giles Jackson

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Chris Evans Among Wolverines On Todd McShay's Top-50 Prospect List

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Two More Of Michigan's 2021 Commits Have Been Bumped Up To Four-Star Status

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Latest On Remaining 2021 Targets

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}