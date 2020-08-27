TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 27

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 27
Tweets of the day
It always is. pic.twitter.com/FM1p6H87s5— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 26, 2020
Michigan C Cesar Ruiz over the last two seasons:— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 26, 2020
Pass-blocking snaps: 895
QB pressures allowed: 19 pic.twitter.com/Bc72wQVdIN
Five questions with Michigan WR commit Xavier Worthy #GoBlue https://t.co/ifGUdqoxRk— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 26, 2020
Michigan WR commit Xavier Worthy (@Xavierworthy2) with a little trick under the legs catch #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jF7aJq1k5i— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 26, 2020
Burned him 👀🤣 #GoBlue https://t.co/FFeiJqZxdg— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 26, 2020
#B1GparentsUNITED #LetThemPlay #GOBLUE 💙〽️ pic.twitter.com/HU7M6JRCFH— Wolverine Football Parents (@WolverineFamily) August 26, 2020
The best players in Michigan go to Michigan! Congrats to freshman @makaripaige for earning Guy status yesterday— Makari has been competing at a high level since he got on campus. pic.twitter.com/ejbYwu1GfN— Don Brown (@FBCoachDBrown) August 26, 2020
While I had virtual inservice this crew had story time with Tug @PhilMartelli #PiratesDontTakeBaths pic.twitter.com/WUEYNkEBVx— Elizabeth Jeffries (@eliz_martelli) August 26, 2020
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Xavier Worthy On Connection With Josh Gattis, Bromance With Giles Jackson
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Chris Evans Among Wolverines On Todd McShay's Top-50 Prospect List
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Two More Of Michigan's 2021 Commits Have Been Bumped Up To Four-Star Status
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Latest On Remaining 2021 Targets
